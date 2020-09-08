A few years ago this book began to take form in my heart. I found myself endlessly scrolling on social media trying to fill a space in my heart: sometimes for fun, sometimes desperate for an escape from my reality, other times longing for connection and sometimes just wanting to put beauty before my eyes. However, most of the time, it left me feeling empty and dissatisfied. It wasn’t fulfilling the purpose I was hoping for.
Through the last few years, the Lord has been gently taking me on a journey of bringing me back to my First Love. He’s been showing me that this earth and all that it offers—the good and hard and mundane—will never satisfy. No matter what dreams become a reality, no matter what valley I face. But His promise stays the same—His presence is the real deal. His love truly satisfies.
My hope for this book was to create a space where you can see past the little square pictures of Instagram and get insight into His true heart. To have kingdom eyes to see your reality. Whether you are facing a storm, walking through grief, feeling isolated and longing for community, or simply facing the everyday mundane—that you would have His eyes to see his goodness towards you. His sustaining grace. The little miracles of your everyday.
I pray that you would feel Him in these pages, and come away full of hope and joy and true contentment whether we see our longings fulfilled this side of heaven or not. I pray that our eyes would be turned towards Him, and we would see his beauty in our everyday—whether you spend today changing diapers and picking up another spilled glass of milk, or showing up for your 9–5 job, or choosing to love your people well. Your labor is not in vain, and you have the God who delights in you and singing over you is in your midst.
All my love,
"Lyssa"