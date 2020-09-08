 

 

A few years ago this book began to take form in my heart. I found myself endlessly scrolling on social media trying to fill a space in my heart: sometimes for fun, sometimes desperate for an escape from my reality, other times longing for connection and sometimes just wanting to put beauty before my eyes. However, most of the time, it left me feeling empty and dissatisfied. It wasn’t fulfilling the purpose I was hoping for.

 

Through the last few years, the Lord has been gently taking me on a journey of bringing me back to my First Love. He’s been showing me that this earth and all that it offers—the good and hard and mundane—will never satisfy. No matter what dreams become a reality, no matter what valley I face. But His promise stays the same—His presence is the real deal. His love truly satisfies.

 

My hope for this book was to create a space where you can see past the little square pictures of Instagram and get insight into His true heart. To have kingdom eyes to see your reality. Whether you are facing a storm, walking through grief, feeling isolated and longing for community, or simply facing the everyday mundane—that you would have His eyes to see his goodness towards you. His sustaining grace. The little miracles of your everyday.

 

I pray that you would feel Him in these pages, and come away full of hope and joy and true contentment whether we see our longings fulfilled this side of heaven or not. I pray that our eyes would be turned towards Him, and we would see his beauty in our everyday—whether you spend today changing diapers and picking up another spilled glass of milk, or showing up for your 9–5 job, or choosing to love your people well. Your labor is not in vain, and you have the God who delights in you and singing over you is in your midst.

 

All my love,

 

"Lyssa"

Alyssa Bethke

Alyssa Bethke

Alyssa Bethke is a mother of three children, Kinsley, Kannon, and Lucy, and a dog named Aslan. She and her husband, Jeff Bethke, live in Maui, and are bloggers, YouTubers, and hosts of The Real-Life podcast. Jeff and Alyssa are the New York Times bestselling authors of Jesus > Religion and It's Not What You Think and Love That Lasts. They are passionate about encouraging and strengthening families at familyteams.com a program that brings families together with the idea of becoming a team.

Satisfied
Satisfied

Finding Hope, Joy, and Contentment Right Where You Are

by

ISBN-13: 9781546034063

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

May 18th 2021

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Family

240 pages

Stop focusing on what you lack and start feeling grateful and satisfied with what you have!

Touching on topics like fear, worry, dissatisfaction, anxiety, and body image, Alyssa Bethke walks you through issues that rob you of your joy and helps you recognize them for what they are: distractions.

With all of its expectations and contradictions, this world can take a major toll on us. Be skinny, but not too skinny. Work and hustle but stay home and be a good mom. Be wild and free while tidy and pure. Love your husband but be independent.

In Satisfied, Alyssa Bethke shares a compelling collection of relatable essays that will help you embrace and cultivate beauty in your life. Along with healthy recipes and cozy home images, Satisfied will provide you with the knowledge that you are not alone in your fight to be fulfilled. Alyssa shows you the ways in which you are enough—not only for those around you, but for yourself.