Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Voice Becoming

A Voice Becoming

A Yearlong Mother-Daughter Journey into Passionate, Purposed Living

by

In A VOICE BECOMING, Beth Bruno helps mothers cast a Godly vision for their daughters and chart a course that will prepare their daughters for womanhood.

What if you as a mother concentrated on your daughter for one year? Who might she become? A VOICE BECOMING is for moms who want to usher their daughters into womanhood but know they need more than tips, techniques, and programs. This is for moms who to desire to chart a course for their daughters that helps them know the story of God they are entering and the global sisterhood of women they are joining.

A VOICE BECOMING is written by a fellow sojourner, still in the middle of the journey, processing her own story as she casts a vision for her daughter to discover hers. Sometimes road maps are too restrictive and a friend is needed who has made the journey already. Beth Bruno seeks to activate moms by infusing them with hope and vision. Readers will join Beth in a yearlong journey of teaching their daughters that women lead, women love, women fight, women sacrifice, and women create. Moms learn how to use film and books, tangible experiences, volunteering, interviewing other women, traveling, and more in a creative and life-altering way to help solidify these important concepts in the mind and life of their young teen.

Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Family

On Sale: December 31st 2018

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781478974673

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Celebrating Mother’s Day at Various Ages: A How to Guide for Dads

by Beth Bruno of A VOICE BECOMING

 

I could hear clanging in the kitchen and knew what was coming. Awake now, I tossed and turned. I’m not good at relaxing. Finally, they opened the door. Juice and coffee sloshed on to the plate as they set it down on my lap. They smiled at me from the half circle they formed, waiting for me to try the toast.

 

4 sets of eyes watched as I alone ate breakfast in bed, keenly aware of the mess I’d find in the kitchen. Their precious gift to me served as the embodiment of motherhood: you never escape the work of mothering, even when facilitating their celebration of you.

 

Happy Mother’s Day!

 

As a mom, I acknowledge this can be a hard holiday for the family. Dad, I want to congratulate you on your awareness of a special day on the calendar, thinking ahead, and your desire to honor the mother of your children! Well done! I also want to affirm your thinking beyond a card and flowers.

 

At different stages of parenting, moms need very different “gifts.” May these suggestions help you and your kids plan for a special celebration that is life giving, rather than draining.

 

Little Years (5 and under): Save me!

 

They make gifts in preschool and at day care and are so proud to give them to mom. These are special keepsakes for sure, but what moms really want during this stage is a break! Giving her time to herself is probably the best gift you can give. After a simple, low mess breakfast and gift giving, send her to a café, to get a massage, or take the kids out for the day so she can be alone in her own home for a few uninterrupted hours.

 

Young Years (6-11): Spare me!

 

Breakfast in bed often falls in to this stage. Kids are talking (all the time!) and trying to be involved in everything, yet despite their best efforts, it ends up requiring more from mom than gives to mom. What she probably wants most during this stage is time together that is life giving. Try going out to brunch, to a museum, or grabbing special take out for a picnic-hike. She’s not so much starving for time alone as she is starving for a break from the routine of life that makes up her days. What’s a family activity that would be enjoyable for all (thereby making it enjoyable to her?)

 

 

Middle Years (12-15): See me!

 

After more than a decade of molding a life around her children, most moms are ready for their kids to become less self-absorbed and more other-centered. Thankfully, developmentally they now can! Dad, help your kids consider their mother: what does she enjoy (gifts, time, service)? What is a true treat? What sort of year has it been? Encourage your kids to buy her a gift or plan the day around who they know their mom to be. Encourage unique thoughtfulness that

communicates she is known. This may not be something they enjoy at all, but this is the meaning of being other-centered!

 

 

Teen Years (16-19): Share me!

 

Coming full circle, most moms miss their older teens and long for more time with them. Competing with jobs, school, sports, and friends, parents easily feel obsolete. If your family is normal, your teen has pushed you away to claim independence and this has caused hurt feelings and possibly arguments. Mother’s Day may fall right in the middle of a hard season of parenting, but it’s also an incredible opportunity to reconnect. Dad, talk to your teen about writing a heartfelt letter to mom, expressing things he has appreciated about her. Give them money to go out together, without you. Help your children transition from relying on you to coordinate Mother’s Day celebrations to doing so themselves.

 

Flowers, candles, massages, and sweet cards are secondary to the intentionality of loved ones. Remember that for the one who spends her days concerned, caring, and coordinating for the family, the greatest gift is to be shown concern, care, and coordination. May you and your children do this well and truly celebrate the mother in your lives.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"An intensely intimate look into a mother's fight for her daughter's soul and purpose. The challenges of modern life and influences are no match for this intelligent and creative resource. Pulling from memoir, Biblical examples, literature, and real-life relationships, A VOICE BECOMING is decisively the resource for creating a life-changing rite of passage for your coming-of-age daughter."
Shayne Moore, author and founder of Redbud Writers Guild
"Beth Bruno clearly has a heart for girls, and in this unique resource for mothers and daughters, she bridges the two generations. With wisdom, humility, and heartfelt confessions, Beth offers a road map on how to celebrate our adolescent daughters while helping them discover their voice and purpose. In an age of intentional parenting, where moms hunger for guidance on how to raise strong, confident, and godly girls, this book meets an important need. Taken to heart, it can strengthen both families and society for many years to come."
Kari Kampakis, mother of four daughters and author of 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
"In her practical book, Beth Bruno helps mothers imagine their daughters' transition from girlhood to young adulthood differently, inspiring courage in place of fear, intentionality where there might otherwise be resignation. Besides offering wonderful recommendations of books and movies and activities to share together, Beth most importantly invites mothers into conversation and intimate relationship with their daughters. I only wish I'd read A VOICE BECOMING when my own two daughters were younger."
Jen Pollock Michel, award-winning author of Teach Us to Want and Keeping Place
"Beth's book is a must read for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, as well as, fathers and grandfathers and uncles! I wish we had this guide raising our two daughters, but we now have two granddaughters and the role we play is far more active in promoting the strength, voice, and character of our girls. Both granddaughters have t-shirts that say: 'The future is feminine.' I believe this is true and there is no more important task than helping our granddaughters forge a future that is full of God and rich with the use of power for the glory of God. This guide is a gift for all those who believe in our children's and grandchildren's future."
Dan B. and Rebecca Allender, Ph.D., founders of the Allender Center for Trauma and Abuse and Professor of Counseling Psychology, The Seattle School of Theology and Psychology
Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Beth Bruno

BETH BRUNO traded the Blue Ridge for the Rocky Mountains after two decades in mega cities. Upon graduating from Northwestern University in Chicago, she and her husband moved to an even larger city, Istanbul, where they led campus teams with Cru. Ten years later they moved to Seattle where Beth received an MA in International Community Development and launched a nonprofit aimed at preventing domestic minor sex trafficking. Beth regularly speaks and trains around the topic of trafficked youth, including interviews with local radio stations and lots of coffee with the FBI, Homeland Security, and local law enforcement.


Beth’s focus on women is most personal as it relates to raising her two daughters. She writes to uncover the glory of girls for publications including Relevant, Today’s Christian Woman, The Well, Mudroom Blog, and Thrive. She speaks at women’s retreats around the topic of pursuing passionate, purposed lives and finds support from being a member of Redbud Writer’s Guild, an international organization for expanding the Christian feminine voice. Beth lives in Colorado with her husband of 20+ years and their three kids, almost all of whom have surpassed her in height.
Discover More