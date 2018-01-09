Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Teaching children the Christian faith has never been more urgent than it is today. Parents need guidance and support as they seek to communicate with a generation exposed to influences coming from everywhere. Here is a book that speaks to these young people. It is a resource that every parent needs."—
Gerald Bray, research professor, Beeson Divinity School
"Raising up our children to know and love the Lord is our most important calling as Christian parents. But that important calling does not need to be complicated. Dillon Thornton gives us a wonderfully simple template by using the Apostles' Creed. I can't wait to see how God uses this book to build the faith of the next generation."—Collin Hansen, editorial director of The Gospel Coalition and editor of The New City Catechism Devotional
"Solid doctrine. Clear writing. Extremely practical. Dillon Thornton's new book, Give Them Jesus: Raising Our Children on the Core Truths of the Christian Faith, is a must read for parents and grandparents who want to educate their children theologically, thus giving them an essential Christian education with a clear and keen understanding of the Gospel's basic core truths. This volume will help parents and grandparents to teach their children 'to see the person and work of Jesus more clearly.' I highly recommend it!"—Denise George, author of 31 books, including Teach Your Children to Pray
"Moms and dads, this is a marvelous book! Not only engaging and practical but also substantive and theological, here is a clarion call for parents to assume the primary responsibility for training their children in the way of Jesus. Gracious in tone yet firm in conviction, Dr. Dillon Thornton practices what he preaches-he is a pastor-theologian as well as a parent-theologian. I highly recommend reading this for your own nourishment and then engaging your family with the truths so winsomely articulated in this book!"—Todd Wilson, senior pastor, Calvary Memorial Church
Give Them Jesus
Raising Our Children on the Core Truths of the Christian Faith
A fresh, clear, joyful guide for parents on how to teach their children to love God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength.
GIVE THEM JESUS aims to help parents not simply add to their children’s stockpile of knowledge, but to cultivate children-disciples who are able to display Christ-likeness in every situation. Parents are the ones primarily responsible for opening up the Scriptures to help their children understand God, the world, and themselves. The family is the divinely appointed discipleship program; the home is first and foremost a place of worship. The introduction of the book discusses the four vital components of family worship: teach, treasure, sing, and pray, and offers practical suggestions for beginning and prioritizing family worship in the rough and tumble of life.
Subsequent chapters guide parents to a deeper understanding of the core truths of the historic Christian faith, as summarized in the Apostles’ Creed, arming them with appropriate language, helpful illustrations, and relevant object lessons, so that in the end they will be better prepared to pass these truths on to their children. Each chapter concludes with a family worship guide, which includes: 1) family memory verses, 2) nuggets of truth from the chapter, 3) questions for family discussion, 4) songs that celebrate the truths of the Creed, and 5) prayer prompts.
GIVE THEM JESUS equips parents to prepare their children to leave home and go out into the world as faithful participants in the great gospel story. “Never stop telling the gospel story to your kids,” Thornton says. “Give your children Jesus. Again. And again. And again. And you’ll see them walk in the truth.”