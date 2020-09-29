Alyssa Joy Bethke
Alyssa Bethke is a mother of three children, Kinsley, Kannon, and Lucy, and a dog named Aslan. She and her husband, Jeff Bethke, live in Maui, and are bloggers, YouTubers, and hosts of The Real-Life podcast. Jeff and Alyssa are the New York Times bestselling authors of Jesus > Religion and It's Not What You Think and Love That Lasts. They are passionate about encouraging and strengthening families at familyteams.com a program that brings families together with the idea of becoming a team.Read More
By the Author
Satisfied
Stop focusing on what you lack and start feeling grateful and satisfied with what you have!Touching on topics like fear, worry, dissatisfaction, anxiety, and body…