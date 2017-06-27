Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Self-respecting Child

The Self-respecting Child

Development Through Spontaneous Play

by

This classic study of the spontaneous play of young children combines vivid and delightful observations with profoundly important insights. Alison Stallibrass, an expert on children’s play and the mother of five children, makes clear the importance of uninhibited games and activities, without adult interference, in building a child’s skill, judgment, and self-esteem, and shows how to make this kind of play possible in a nursery school, day-care center, or at home.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Child

On Sale: January 22nd 1989

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 284

ISBN-13: 9780201193404

Trade Paperback
