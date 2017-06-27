The Self-respecting Child

This classic study of the spontaneous play of young children combines vivid and delightful observations with profoundly important insights. Alison Stallibrass, an expert on children’s play and the mother of five children, makes clear the importance of uninhibited games and activities, without adult interference, in building a child’s skill, judgment, and self-esteem, and shows how to make this kind of play possible in a nursery school, day-care center, or at home.