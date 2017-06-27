Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Self-respecting Child
Development Through Spontaneous Play
This classic study of the spontaneous play of young children combines vivid and delightful observations with profoundly important insights. Alison Stallibrass, an expert on children’s play and the mother of five children, makes clear the importance of uninhibited games and activities, without adult interference, in building a child’s skill, judgment, and self-esteem, and shows how to make this kind of play possible in a nursery school, day-care center, or at home.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use