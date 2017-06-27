Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alison Stallibrass
Helen Alison Stallibrass (nee Scott) grew up in the country, the eldest of five children. In the years before World War II she was a student/assistant to the research staff of the Pioneer Health Centre in Peckham, London. The influential program of this family club cum research stations was known internationally as The Peckham Experiment. Mrs. Stallibrass is at present a member of the Executive Committee of the Pioneer Health Center Ltd. which offers a consultative/advisory service and provides information about the Peckham Experiment.Read More
For fourteen years, Mrs. Stallibrass, the mother of five children, ran a pre-school play group in the front room and back garden of her own house. She thus became acquainted with a large number of the neighboring children of all ages and was able to watch them growing over a long period. Her notebooks from these years helped in the writing of this book.
For fourteen years, Mrs. Stallibrass, the mother of five children, ran a pre-school play group in the front room and back garden of her own house. She thus became acquainted with a large number of the neighboring children of all ages and was able to watch them growing over a long period. Her notebooks from these years helped in the writing of this book.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Self-respecting Child
This classic study of the spontaneous play of young children combines vivid and delightful observations with profoundly important insights. Alison Stallibrass, an expert on children's…