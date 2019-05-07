Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Out of the Blue

by

Alison Bliss shares her smart, sexy, contemporary voice in this new rom-com about a curvaceous heroine falling for her personal trainer, and Booklist raves that “fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss.”
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538764589

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Fresh, fun, adorable!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Romance novels with heroines who are not model thin are hard to find and valuable. Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss."—Booklist on More to Love
"Size Matters pulls at your heartstrings and your belly will be hurting from the amount of laughs you'll have while reading."—Heroes and Heartbreakers
