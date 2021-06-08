Out of the Blue

Alison Bliss shares her smart, sexy, contemporary voice in this new rom-com about a curvaceous heroine falling for her personal trainer—perfect for fans of Olivia Dade and Kate Stayman-London.
Praise
"Fresh, fun, adorable!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Romance novels with heroines who are not model thin are hard to find and valuable. Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss."—Booklist on More to Love
"Size Matters pulls at your heartstrings and your belly will be hurting from the amount of laughs you'll have while reading."—Heroes and Heartbreakers