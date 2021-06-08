Out of the Blue
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Out of the Blue

by Alison Bliss

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549166198

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback
Alison Bliss shares her smart, sexy, contemporary voice in this new rom-com about a curvaceous heroine falling for her personal trainer—perfect for fans of Olivia Dade and Kate Stayman-London.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Fresh, fun, adorable!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Romance novels with heroines who are not model thin are hard to find and valuable. Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss."—Booklist on More to Love
"Size Matters pulls at your heartstrings and your belly will be hurting from the amount of laughs you'll have while reading."—Heroes and Heartbreakers
Read More Read Less