Out of the Blue

Alison Bliss shares her smart, sexy, contemporary voice in this new rom-com about a curvaceous heroine falling for her personal trainer—perfect for fans of Olivia Dade and Kate Stayman-London.
The course of true love was never supposed to start on a stair climber…
Preslee Owens has never worked out in a gym before. Like truly never. Until today. As she struggles to stay upright on the stair climber, she accidentally broadcasts a vlog that lets complete strangers—and even worse, people in her own small town–witness the hilarious start to her fitness journey. To her surprise and mortification, viewers love it.
The positive reaction leaves Preslee with no choice but to return—and the discovery that her unrequited crush, Josh, works out in the same gym is a big bonus. It also helps that her new personal trainer is making sure she doesn’t kill herself in the process. In fact, Adam has even offered to pretend to be her boyfriend to help make Josh a little jealous.
Having Adam cheering her on brings out a strength and confidence Preslee barely recognizes in herself. And soon she’s enjoying being his fake girlfriend waaay too much. But will her newfound courage allow her to face her biggest fear yet and seize the life she truly wants?
What's Inside
Praise
“Bliss’s heartwarming rom-com proves that sexy isn’t a size. Bliss makes Preslee’s body image issues both nuanced and instantly recognizable, and readers who’ve dealt with similar insecurities will feel seen. This smart, tender rom com will linger long in readers’ minds.”—Publishers Weekly
"Fresh, fun, adorable!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Romance novels with heroines who are not model thin are hard to find and valuable. Fans of Jennifer Weiner will enjoy Bliss."—Booklist on More to Love
"Size Matters pulls at your heartstrings and your belly will be hurting from the amount of laughs you'll have while reading."—Heroes and Heartbreakers