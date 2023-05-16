Sinfully Easy Delicious Desserts

FOR LUCY

INTRODUCTION

The inspiration for this book dates back in part to my own pre–pastry chef days. A dessert I ate in a very modest neighborhood café in Paris in the early ’70s gave me the seed of an idea that has percolated in the back of my mind ever since. The dessert was simply a big scoop of sweetened chestnut puree (right out of the can) topped with a generous dollop of thick, tart, nutty-tasting crème fraîche (right out of the carton). My idea was certainly not to make a book of desserts from the contents of cans and cartons; but it was the notion that desserts could be delicious, sophisticated, or subtle—even luxurious, rich, and decadent—without being complicated. Good desserts could be simple and require little skill or time to prepare, just the knowledge or awareness that two or three elements taste divine together.

Over the years I’ve encountered more “sinfully easy” desserts in the homes of friends, usually busy people who are confident in the kitchen but more comfortable preparing savory dishes than preparing sweets. Regardless, they have a discerning eye for choosing recipes or putting elements together with panache. None are skilled dessert makers, but all are marvelous hosts.

My sinfully easy desserts are a snap to put together, forgiving, and flexible, with a focus on flavor. They also lend themselves to creative thinking and variations. Many of them rely on the usual sound judgment and taste-and-adjust habits of good cooks rather than on the pastry chef’s patience, precise measuring habits, and trust in the chemistry of the recipe. Some of these recipes make use of convenient pantry items, such as special preserves or honey, frozen fruit, nut butters, etc. And some even involve simple but foolproof baking.

These are recipes that will become part of your repertoire; from them you will choose your rabbits-from-hats, your effortless signature desserts. Some are so easy to do that they don’t even need a proper recipe, just a short description. Some of them are assembled, like a good salad, with flavors and textures juxtaposed in a flexible and intuitive way. Many you can remember by heart. But all require fewer steps, less equipment, less measuring, less precision, less fuss.

Sinfully Easy Delicious Desserts offers a change of pace from complex and competitive TV cooking or the restaurant pastry chef’s high-wire act. It’s a little push back against the idea that desserts need to be complicated or demand skills that most people don’t have, a collection of recipes with a focus on flavor, texture, and pleasure: simplicity at the very highest level.

THE DESSERT MAKER’S BASIC PANTRY

Having these staples on hand means you can whip up most of the desserts in this book on the spur of the moment.

IN THE PANTRY

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Granulated sugar

Brown sugar: light and/or dark

Baking powder

Baking soda

Salt

Cornstarch

Chocolate of all kinds, including chocolate chips

Cocoa powder: natural and/or Dutch-process

Spices: cinnamon sticks, ground cinnamon, whole nutmeg, ground and/or whole cardamom pods, ground cloves, ground allspice, aniseeds, black pepper (preferably whole peppercorns, in a grinder)

Pure vanilla extract

Pure almond extract

Peanut butter and almond or other nut butters

Dried fruit: raisins and/or currants, cherries, pears, apricots, dates

Crystallized (candied) ginger

Nuts: almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts (filberts), peanuts, pistachios, pecans

Unsulphured (but not blackstrap) molasses

IN THE FREEZER

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh lemon juice and/or lime juice (squeeze the juice after you’ve zested the peel, freeze in an ice cube tray, and then bag the juice cubes)

Pineapple juice concentrate

IN THE FRIDGE

Milk

Cream (pasteurized cream has a better flavor, but ultra–pasteurized cream keeps well for a long time)

Unsalted butter

Sour cream

Eggs

Plain yogurt: Greek and/or regular

Lemons and limes

Apples

Oranges

7 THINGS GREAT TO HAVE

See the Equipment section on page 274 for a complete list, but here are the seven things you may not have that will make your dessert-preparing life easier.

1] STRAINERS Use small fine-mesh strainers for dusting a dessert with powdered sugar and straining cooked mixtures that contain eggs, such as custards. A large medium-fine-mesh strainer takes the place of a flour sifter; it’s easier to use and easier to clean. These are useful for savory cooking too. Inexpensive strainers are fine.

2] SILICONE SPATULAS Nothing beats these heatproof spatulas, the modern version of the rubber spatula. They don’t melt or crack, so you can use them for stovetop cooking where you might ordinarily use a wooden spoon, and they are shaped better for sweeping the sides, bottoms, and corners of pots to prevent things from sticking or burning. They are especially useful for making custards and puddings.

3] STAINLESS STEEL BOWLS Stainless steel bowls heat up and cool down quickly, making them especially useful for melting chocolate or for anything else you do in a water bath or an improvised double boiler. No need to buy the most expensive ones.

4] STAINLESS STEEL WIRE WHISKS The most useful shape is long and narrow, rather than round or balloon shaped, as a long, narrow whisk can reach into and sweep the corners of a saucepan. You can also whip cream with it.

5] INSTANT-READ THERMOMETER Instant-read thermometers are easier to read and register the temperature faster than dial thermometers, and you need fast when cooking some egg-based mixtures. Bonus: these are great for testing the doneness of roasted meats and poultry, their original purpose.

6] MICROPLANE ZESTER This simple but elegantly designed tool gives us an effortless (and rather stylish) way to grate citrus zest into batters, or to shower a little fragrance— finely grated cinnamon stick or nutmeg—over a serving of dessert.

7] 9½-INCH FLUTED TART PAN WITH A REMOVABLE BOTTOM It may seem kind of fancy and French, but get one of these lovely-to-look-at and easy-to-use pans and you will pull it out often to make the simple tarts in this book and any other tarts from the classic baking repertoire. Really.

MAGIC INGREDIENTS

These are the ingredients I keep on hand to transform a bowl of oranges into dessert, turn chocolate pudding into company fare, or elevate any number of good things.

BLACK PEPPERCORNS, whole, in a grinder. Pass the pepper grinder when you serve ripe figs with fresh cheese and honey, or strawberries with a splash of balsamic vinegar, or even a chocolate mousse.

FLAKY SEA SALT A tiny pinch of flaky sea salt lifts a dish of chocolate mousse or ice cream with caramel sauce, or the olive oil drizzled over ice cream.

ORANGE BLOSSOM WATER A few drops sprinkled over orange slices turns them into dessert. Or add to whipped cream along with a little grated orange zest to top a chocolate dessert.

ROSE WATER With a drop or two, flavor sweetened whipped cream to serve with strawberries and/or raspberries or cubes of watermelon. Toss sugared strawberries with a few drops.

CINNAMON STICKS Use a Microplane zester to grate a little cinnamon over any dark chocolate dessert, from brownies to chocolate chip cookies to chocolate pudding. Grate over the whipped cream topping on a chocolate or fruit dessert. Grate over orange slices, peach or nectarine slices, or a fruit salad. Or grate over rice pudding or over cocoa-dusted chocolate truffles just before serving.

WHOLE NUTMEG Grate over brownies just before serving, or over the whipped cream topping on any chocolate or fruit dessert, or over rice pudding.

FORTIFIED WINES (such as sherry, port, Marsala, Madeira, or Banyuls). Macerate berries or sliced stone fruit for up to 2 hours before serving plain or with ice cream or cream. Reduce by half and chill, then pour an ounce or so over a scoop of ice cream in an old-fashioned glass, and top off with soda water for a delicious float or soda.

SPIRITS AND LIQUEURS (such as rum, brandy, whiskey, kirsch, framboise, poire Williams, amaretto, Grand Marnier, Frangelico, etc.). Toss with fruit, splash on cakes, pour over ice cream, or use for dunking amaretti.

LIMES Grate the zest over sliced fruit and then drizzle with the juice. Grate the zest over a bowl of cocoa-dusted truffles along with freshly grated cinnamon just before serving. Grate the zest over warm gingerbread.

HONEY Drizzle over yogurt or ricotta cheese, perhaps topped with pistachios, walnuts, or toasted almonds, or over vanilla ice cream. Drizzle over slices of ripe melon and garnish with ricotta and torn basil leaves. Drizzle (especially chestnut honey) over Gorgonzola dolcelatte.

CHOCOLATE See 8 Ideas for a Bar of Chocolate, page 262, for some of my favorite ideas.

JAMS AND PRESERVES Top ricotta cheese or Greek yogurt with a spoonful, smear over crepes before folding them, sandwich with Right-Brain Nutty Butter Cookies (page 238), or make a layer cake with berries and cream (page 229).

SPECIAL SUGARS (muscovado, especially dark, and piloncillo). Eat with sour cream and strawberries. Or simmer with cream to make a quick toffee sauce (see page 25).

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL Not just for salads anymore. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over vanilla ice cream with a sprinkle of flaky salt, or over store-bought almond or hazelnut biscotti. Or use it to make a chocolate torte (page 185), pound cake (page 199), dessert croutons (page 29), or crostini (page 16).

STARTING WITH ICE CREAM

Some of my best desserts begin quietly, with a purchased pint of vanilla (or chocolate, or coffee, or coconut) ice cream. I leave the ice cream maker in the cupboard and spend my scarce dessert-making minutes concocting sensuous sauces and crunchy, craveable toppings. Ice cream desserts are all about the play of flavors, textures, and temperatures. It’s easy to imagine cold, creamy ice cream melting against hot dark chocolate sauce, salty silken caramel, or tart warm berries. But ice cream gets exciting with exotic partners: honey and balsamic vinegar with olive oil and strawberries; foamy bitter stout beer and Kahlúa; juicy oranges with dates and almonds; or spicy buttered toast. Sauces and “accessories” are quick to make, and they far surpass any that come in jars or packages. The few made-from-scratch ice creams, sherbets, and granitas in this chapter are irresistible for their ease (none requires an ice cream machine), exceptional flavor, and uniqueness. You’ll find summer-fruit ice creams to make when fresh fruit is abundant, and ultrapineappley ice cream (made with frozen concentrate) for when it’s scarce. You’ll also find a great super-easy lemon sherbet, along with classic icy granitas like lemon and coffee and exciting new ones inspired by Thai iced tea and Vietnamese coffee.

HONEY BALSAMIC SUNDAES

Very chic and sophisticated, and almost effortless. The combination of vanilla ice cream and sauce alone is spectacular; the berries or figs are extra nice. And I love the olive oil. If your crowd is adventurous, pass a cruet and let your guests drizzle some over the sundaes and/or serve the sundaes with Olive Oil Crostini. (Photograph on page 14)

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE HONEY BALSAMIC SAUCE

⅔ cup balsamic vinegar (the inexpensive kind is fine)

⅓ cup flavorful but mild honey (such as clover, sage, or orange blossom), or more to taste

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

A carton of ripe strawberries, rinsed, hulled, and halved or quartered, or figs, halved or quartered (optional)

Extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Olive Oil Crostini (optional)

DIRECTIONS

TO MAKE THE SAUCE Combine the vinegar and honey in a small saucepan, bring to a simmer, and simmer until reduced to ½ cup. Let cool.

Taste the sauce with a little of the ice cream and adjust the balance of sweetness with more honey if necessary—though I advise you to keep it fairly tart in contrast with the ice cream. Put a scoop of ice cream in each serving dish, with or without fruit, and drizzle with sauce—it’s powerful, so use just a little. (Any leftover sauce can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for at least several weeks.) Serve at once. Pass the olive oil separately, if using, and add a couple of crostini, if desired.

FRAGRANT ORANGES WITH ICE CREAM, ALMONDS, AND DATES

Scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream and icy mango sorbet in a pool of juicy scented orange segments with sticky dates, toasted almonds, and a fragrant top note of cinnamon. This combination was inspired by a Moroccan orange salad from Paula Wolfert, the doyenne of Moroccan cooking in America. It’s refreshing and light and would especially complement a rich savory meal. For an extra-virtuous dessert or a breakfast or brunch dish, just serve the orange segments with the orange flower water and skip the ice cream, et cetera.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

8 oranges

¼ teaspoon orange blossom water, or to taste

6 small scoops vanilla ice cream

6 small scoops mango or orange sorbet

12 plump dates, pitted and quartered

⅓ cup (1.5 ounces) chopped toasted almonds or toasted slivered almonds

A cinnamon stick (optional)

EQUIPMENT

Microplane zester (optional)

DIRECTIONS

UP TO 1 DAY BEFORE SERVING, PREPARE THE ORANGES Segment 6 of the oranges as described in the sidebar or simply peel and slice them, reserving the juices. Pick out any seeds and collect all of the juices and the segments or slices in a bowl.

Cut the remaining 2 oranges in half and juice them. Add the juice to the bowl of oranges. Flavor the oranges delicately with drops of orange flower water to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, taste the juice and adjust the orange flower water if necessary. Divide the oranges and juices evenly among six serving bowls. Nestle a small scoop of ice cream and a small scoop of sorbet in the center of each bowl. Distribute the quartered dates around the ice cream and sprinkle each dessert with the chopped almonds. Grate a little bit of the cinnamon stick over each bowl, if desired, and serve immediately.

STOUT FLOATS

An ice cream float made with beer may not be a new idea to craft beer fans and brew pub regulars, but it’s too good not to go mainstream. And it’s truly a no-brainer to prepare. This is a version with chocolate ice cream and Kahlúa that I enjoyed (loved) at the Creekside Brewing Company in San Luis Obispo a couple of years ago. I make smaller floats in 5- to 6-ounce glasses when I serve them for dessert after a meal.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

½ cup Cocoa Syrup (page 24) or store-bought chocolate syrup, chilled

6 tablespoons Kahlúa or other coffee liqueur

6 generous scoops chocolate ice cream

Three 12-ounce bottles (or about 2 pints) stout, chilled

Unsweetened Whipped Cream (page 130), optional

EQUIPMENT

6 tall 10- to 12-ounce glasses

6 straws

6 iced-tea or other long-handled spoons

DIRECTIONS

Pour a tablespoon of cocoa syrup and a tablespoon of coffee liqueur into each glass. Add the scoops of ice cream. Add the stout, pouring it gently down the side of each tilted glass to prevent too much head from forming. Top each float with a dollop of whipped cream, and drizzle with a little more cocoa syrup, if desired. Serve immediately, with the straws and spoons.

3 INDISPENSABLE CHOCOLATE SAUCES

Sauce is a reason to lick your lips, dip your fingers, or scrape your plate. Sauce turns the plainest ice cream, cake, or fruit into Dessert with a capital D. When too much is just enough, when gooier is good, when cold needs warm, rich needs bitter, or tart needs sweet, you need a sauce! And you can produce something better than anything store-bought in just minutes. These sauces are fast and fabulous. Keep some in the fridge or freezer. Take them as hostess gifts.

CHOCOLATE SAUCE “TO TASTE”

Once you’ve made this sauce once or twice, you may do as I do: melt any amount of chocolate you have, then gradually add your chosen liquid, until the sauce is smooth and as thick or thin as you want it to be.

Makes 1¾ to 2 cups

10 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

½ to 1 cup milk, half-and-half, heavy cream, water, coffee, soy milk, rice milk, or regular or lowfat coconut milk

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) unsalted butter (optional)

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract or 1 to 3 tablespoons liqueur, such as Grand Marnier, or rum, brandy, or Scotch (optional)

Salt

Put the chocolate and ½ cup milk (or cream, etc.) in a medium heatproof bowl, set it in a wide skillet of barely simmering water, and stir frequently until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Add up to ½ cup more milk if the sauce is too thick, or if it hardens too much when you spoon a little “test” over ice cream. If you are using milk, water, or coffee, taste the sauce and add some or all of the butter if you want to tone down the flavor intensity. Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in the vanilla (or liqueur, etc.) and tiny pinches of salt, to taste. Use immediately, or set the sauce aside then rewarm briefly in a pan of hot water or in the microwave when needed. The sauce keeps in a covered container in the refrigerator for several days, or it can be frozen.

COCOA FUDGE SAUCE (OR FROSTING)