Introduction

When Bittersweet was published in 2003, chocolate in America was on the brink of a seismic shift that would forever change our understanding of and our experience with this beloved food.

New and more interesting chocolates—purer, more flavorful, less sweet, different, even exotic—had started to appear next to the familiar brands, and we were ready to, actually starting to, taste chocolate in a new way. But no one was explaining the difference between these chocolates and standard American chocolates, or providing guidance to cooks who would naturally want to make their favorite recipes successfully with the new chocolates.

In the decade since then, all of the changes presaged in the first edition have in fact occurred and have even sparked a new wave of chocolate innovation. This revised and updated paperback edition is (blessedly) simpler to use and understand, in part because terminology that had been new and unfamiliar is now common (it doesn’t need repeated explanation anymore) and most especially because these days bars of chocolate are almost universally labeled with percentages. This latter fact makes it easier to call for a specific chocolate in a recipe, easier to shop for the right ingredient, and easier to make a successful chocolate dessert with any chocolate you choose using the guidelines in the book. Meanwhile, because there are hundreds more foreign and domestic chocolates available than there were ten years ago, chocolate-loving home cooks and culinary school students will find this book even more useful and relevant.

In addition to being a primer on chocolate, Seriously Bitter Sweet is a collection of great recipes, sweet and savory, each with choices or commentary on the chocolate called for. And my story is woven throughout: growing up with chocolate in California in the 1950s; tasting my first handmade chocolate truffle in Paris in 1973; the role of my Berkeley shop, Cocolat, in the context of the larger food “revolution” of the 1970s and ’80s; and, finally, the years leading to the era of what I call the New Chocolates, which were the primary motivation for the book.

In retrospect, my first hint that American cooks—even seasoned American cooks and pastry chefs—might need continuing education in chocolate came early. After I sold Cocolat in 1990, I had more time to write and publish cookbooks and experiment with new ingredients, including chocolates. When I started making desserts with a renowned European chocolate, one that I had tasted and loved but never worked with, I assumed that it would make my already superb desserts even better. I did not anticipate that a superior chocolate with 70% cacao—instead of the then standard American bittersweet with 54% to 59% cacao—would produce an inferior dessert, simply because of its higher cacao percentage.

By 1997 I was spending time with the late Robert Steinberg and John Scharffenberger as they launched their tiny company, Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker. In short order, Scharffen Berger became the first new American bean-to-bar chocolate manufacturer in fifty years; the first to make an American 70% bittersweet chocolate; and the first American company to put cacao percentage on a chocolate bar, to market cocoa nibs, and to produce a premium-quality natural American cocoa powder for home cooks. I was a casual consultant at first, then a friend and regular advisor—often, in truth, a nag. I don’t take credit for what they did, but I did know very early on (even before John and Robert knew) that Scharffen Berger would change chocolate in the United States forever. And that is exactly what happened. At the same time, my experience with the new American chocolate provided the true impetus for Bittersweet.

At first to help John and Robert, and then to satisfy my growing curiosity, I started adapting some of my recipes to make them work with a 70% chocolate, then a 62% chocolate, and then several in between. Soon I had a set of formulas, observations, and rules of thumb. Meanwhile, a colleague said it was not worth paying for special chocolate if you were just going to cook with it. But I was finding that although good chocolate made good desserts, better chocolate yielded even better desserts—as long as you knew how to use it. I was also discovering that the simplest recipes were best for showing off distinctive chocolates.

The relatively quick success of the new chocolate “upstart” had an impact. American manufacturers started to include the cacao percentage on their labels (as I knew they would); they also began making higher-percentage chocolates. The family-owned Guittard Chocolate Company in California responded by launching their own excellent artisan chocolate line, E. Guittard, for professionals and home cooks. Furthermore, more chocolates from Europe and Latin America were showing up. Suddenly choices were multiplying in the baking aisle (and, of course, in the candy aisle). Bittersweet chocolates—now with a spread from 54% to over 70% cacao—were no longer interchangeable with one another in a recipe.

Nor was the focus just on recipes for flourless chocolate cakes and chocolate mousse or even on new desserts. As the new century dawned, the focus was equally on the chocolate itself: the transformation of cocoa beans into chocolate, the source and quality of the beans, and the blending (or not blending) of them. There was talk of rare varietals and the possible existence of a fourth species, of fermentation and drying methods on cacao farms, and of chocolate production methods and choices. Now the focus was on the flavors inherent in the beans, new and diverse ideas about what chocolate really tasted like and how much sugar it should or should not have in it. Now there was even a chocolate flavor wheel modeled after the classic wine flavor wheel, custom-designed for discerning the flavors of chocolate. Chocolate had gained a new status—transcending candy—and a growing respect for the complexity of its flavor and the skill required to transform beans to bars.

Bittersweet came out at the beginning of this era. When it was published, most of the bars of American chocolates in the baking aisle were not yet labeled with percentages. They were simply called unsweetened chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, or semisweet chocolate; the last two were similar enough to be completely interchangeable in recipes. Home cooks (even culinary students and American chefs) had no idea of the cacao percentage of these unmarked bars or how they compared to the European, or new American, bars of bittersweet and semisweet chocolates that were marked with percentages. And of course they did not know what difference percentage would make in their desserts anyway. Excitement about tasting the new chocolates did not translate into knowledge about using them.

With so little consumer knowledge and such inadequate chocolate labeling at that time (established American manufacturers considered cacao percentage to be a trade secret), it was arguably ridiculous to think I could explain cacao percentage and its impact on flavor and texture in a dessert recipe and then guide readers in choosing chocolates. Just to be able to explain the difference between the old chocolates and the new, I estimated the cacao percentage of all of those unmarked American chocolates by extrapolating from information on nutrition labels and from my understanding of chocolate making. When percentage labeling became de rigueur, shortly after the publication of Bittersweet, it was an enormous relief to find that my calculations were very close to the mark, even taking into consideration that some manufacturers boosted cacao content just a tad before slapping percentages on their bars. Such was the new climate of competition in our world of chocolate that suddenly higher percentages were construed to mean better chocolate!

In the decade since Bittersweet’s debut, chocolate has continued to evolve. Today, most American chocolate bars are labeled with cacao percentage, making it easier for consumers to choose what to nibble on or cook with, as well as easier for me and others to create a recipe that will be successful for any cook willing to follow it. Magazine editors and cookbook authors often—but not yet always—include cacao percentage when chocolate is called for in recipes. Nevertheless, Seriously Bitter Sweet is the only work available that explains how to use high-percentage chocolates in recipes, and I remain a missionary trying to persuade everyone who publishes recipes to call for chocolate by percentage. Although the former upstart Scharffen Berger was acquired in 2005 by the Hershey Company, there are scores of new American chocolate companies, including craft producers of artisan chocolate operating out of industrial garages and even storefronts or the backs of cafés, not unlike similarly dedicated coffee roasters, cheese makers, beer brewers, and jam makers. The new chocolate makers continue to redefine our expectations about the flavor and even the texture of chocolate: some eschew the traditional use of lecithin and vanilla, which are normally added to chocolate; some use goats’ milk instead of cows’ milk in milk chocolate; some use evaporated cane or raw sugars instead of refined white sugar; some grind the chocolate coarsely for a rustic effect; and so on. Some new producers are making raw chocolates; some even use unfermented cacao. There continues to be a strong focus on single-origin chocolates or blends that feature mostly beans of a single origin. Increasing interaction and relationships between chocolate makers and cacao farmers are improving the quality of the beans, pushing more revenues to farmers as well as encouraging better conditions and wages for cacao workers. There is more organic chocolate and more fair-trade chocolate. And botanists and cacao hunters have confirmed a fourth species of cacao, called Nacional. (A list of more than thirty of the newest American chocolate makers, mostly small-batch, bean-to-bar “craft” producers, starts on page 319.)

Two positive (although less dramatic) changes have occurred since Bittersweet was published. White chocolate, long known as “not real chocolate,” now has an official definition and status as “real” chocolate; this designation distinguishes it from the white compound coatings (which are still not “real chocolate”) that used to crowd it. Second, there are more premium cocoa powders available to home cooks, and several of them are natural cocoas. The latter are gaining deserved recognition and attention from cooks and chefs.

Chefs and confectioners are more open-minded and creative about what chocolate goes with, crossing the divide between sweet and savory often and with ease. The newest chocolate confections routinely involve savory herbs or spices, cheese, bacon, and, of course, salt. Meat and poultry, vegetables, salads, grains, and even fish are garnished, seasoned, or thickened with chocolate or cacao nibs. Chocolate today has most definitely transcended mere candy, and consumers, not just chefs and chocolate makers, are aware of this too.

BITTERSWEET

When I sold my first chocolate truffles in the early 1970s, take out food was pizza or Americanized Chinese food or, in some cities, Jewish or Italian food from a delicatessen. Coffee had the strength of dishwater and cheese was always orange. We were not yet a nation addicted to fast food, but neither were we passionate about organic produce, the authentic tastes of foods from every corner of the globe, or handmade “artisan” foods. We loved chocolate, but we thought of it as candy: fudge or a candy bar—plain, nutty, or nougatty—or an assortment of boxed chocolates from Whitman’s or See’s. More than 70 percent of the chocolate purchased by Americans was milk chocolate. Home bakers melted gritty squares of one of two brands of bitter “baking chocolate” or spooned out cocoa to make cakes, brownies, and fudge. A chocolate cake was a tall, fluffy affair made with shortening rather than butter and slathered with swirls of sugary fudge frosting. The prettiest desserts were usually disappointing. When I opened my first shop, American desserts were still more sweet than flavorful and more decorative than delicious. Even the darkest chocolate contained less pure chocolate (cacao) and more sugar than it does today. Ganache was an unknown foreign language, bittersweet rarely spoken. But in fewer than twenty-five years, everything changed.

Julia Child, and then a legion of baby boomers like me, brought home to America new tastes in food and new ideas about eating from life and travel in Europe or war in Asia. Wearing T-shirts and aprons rather than toques and starched jackets, would-have-been architects and teachers became chefs and bakers. We changed the way Americans ate and cooked. Some did it with small restaurants, wineries, cooking schools, and cookbooks; I opened my chocolate dessert shop. For me it had all begun in 1973, in Paris, with a single bite of a homemade chocolate truffle.

MME. LESTELLE’S FATEFUL TRUFFLE

The truffle was an unexpected jolt of pure bittersweet pleasure that left me momentarily speechless. I felt that I was tasting chocolate for the very first time. The truffle was intense: complex and earthy, dense and smooth. It was not candy, but a very tiny divine dessert. It was all about chocolate flavor rather than sweetness. Seriously sensual, it was a bittersweet poem. And it was fresh, as a true chocolate truffle should be, homemade by my elderly landlady on the rue Copernic, during my postgraduate year in Paris. Mme. Lestelle’s truffle was the beginning of a year of tastes, little explosions that redefined my understanding of even the simplest foods. I tasted fragrant peaches and strawberries ripe beyond any previous experience of ripeness, chicken with so much flavor and a texture that, in retrospect, I compare with the first taste of pasta cooked “al dente” after a lifetime of mushy noodles. Cheeses (none of them orange) beguiled me. And wine. That truffle was only the beginning.

Back in California I seduced my friends with Madame’s truffles. Hardly allowing graduate-school studies to get in the way, and with a business card proclaiming “Alice’s Chocolates (truffles, cakes, pâtisserie diverse),” I made French cakes and truffles at home and sold them at the Pig by the Tail Charcuterie in Berkeley, across the street from a new little restaurant called Chez Panisse. By 1976, my miniature chocolaterie had overflowed my home kitchen and, instead of starting my master’s thesis in marketing, I opened a small chocolate dessert shop I called Cocolat. I never did write the thesis.

The simplest French chocolate tortes and truffles were a revelation to my customers, as they had been to me. Dramatically bittersweet and far richer than anything Americans were accustomed to, Cocolat desserts transformed local standards. That influence rippled beyond the rarefied air of Berkeley and became part of the larger culinary revolution. Mme. Lestelle’s bite-sized cocoa-dusted truffles created a local sensation, but my almost inadvertent invention of extravagantly large chocolate-dipped ganache truffles (see page 98) caused an explosion. When Zabar’s in New York called to place an order, I first said, “No; truffles are too fragile and perishable to ship.” But who could say no to Zabar’s? Ultimately, I solved the shipping problem and Zabar’s bought truffles. Then Gael Greene discovered them and wrote about them in New York magazine.

Cocolat became a destination for savvy chocolate lovers from all over the country. Europeans living in Berkeley shared the “secret” of Cocolat with visiting friends and relatives. One small shop eventually became seven, and then ten. Gourmet said, “Cocolat is to chocolate what Tiffany’s is to diamonds.” Meanwhile, “gourmet” food was becoming big business. Executives from food corporations came to see and taste what was going on at Cocolat. They came to sample desserts that tasted more of chocolate than of sugar, and cakes made with butter and topped with fresh whipped cream or bittersweet ganache rather than powdered-sugar frosting or sugary fudge. They came to see elegantly designed desserts, from tailored and simple to spectacular, without the old-fashioned bakery frills and fuss. And they came to try freshly made chocolate truffles, which didn’t taste like ordinary candy. Cocolat-style desserts found their way onto menus across the country and into the pages of food magazines. Big chocolate truffles began to show up everywhere too, often to my chagrin, since they tasted nothing like a true truffle should. I didn’t know whether to be proud or appalled when my dad reported seeing so-called chocolate truffles in a gas station mini-mart.

CHOCOLATE FOR ADULTS

Mini-marts notwithstanding, the idea and the image of chocolate shifted from sweet candy to suave dessert. I don’t remember hearing the phrase “chocolate for adults” before I used it to explain the desserts and truffles at Cocolat. In the period between 1974, when I started making chocolate truffles for the Pig by the Tail, and the sale of Cocolat, in 1990, chocolate had become “gourmet.” Meanwhile, chocolate truffles, flourless chocolate cakes, and chocolate mousse were becoming household terms and items, found everywhere from food magazines and cookbooks to television and restaurants. As a result, Americans were buying and using chocolate differently. Recipes called for good bittersweet or semisweet chocolate (and plenty of it) rather than the unsweetened “baking chocolate” typical of traditional American recipes.

With chocolate as a starring ingredient in desserts rather than just a flavoring, the quality and flavor and texture of the chocolate made more of a difference. Where there had been chocolate for baking (unsweetened and generic) and chocolate for eating (sweetened, smooth, and delicious), now your favorite bittersweet or semisweet chocolate bar was the perfect ingredient for making chocolate mousse or a chocolate torte or chocolate truffles. Americans were buying more dark chocolate than ever before, for eating and for baking.

Although 66 percent of Americans still preferred milk chocolate to dark, the shift toward dark chocolate was probably best reflected in the fact that even the big American candy manufacturers started offering dark chocolate versions of their most popular milk chocolate candy (such as Hershey’s Kisses, Kit Kat bars, and Milky Ways).

By the late 1980s, there were many more recipes in books and magazines that called for bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, and more semisweet baking chocolate in the grocery store, next to the squares of unsweetened baking chocolate. This was dramatic evidence that even mainstream American baking habits had changed. However, unlike European chocolate for cooking, some of our American bittersweet and semisweet “baking chocolates” were grainy and the flavor too harsh for the chocolate to be eaten plain. The manufacturers got the message only half right: they understood that new-style recipes called for semisweet chocolate, but they clung to the notion that cooking chocolate and eating chocolate were two different things. I thought they missed the real trend: better quality and more variety.

THE NEW CHOCOLATES

By 2000, only a little over a decade later, there were many more chocolates to choose from, and the quality had never been better. Home cooks could buy all kinds of imported and domestic chocolates, in specialty stores and by mail and even in supermarkets, that were once accessible only to pastry chefs and candy makers. Here in Berkeley, where food things happen early (if not first), premium American, Swiss, French, German, and Dutch bittersweet, semisweet, white, and milk chocolates for eating and dessert making were stacked right beside those tedious baking squares in the supermarket. There were better-quality unsweetened baking chocolates and even tins of roasted cocoa beans. And no single chocolate tasted like any other. Any dessert maker who was still using only the old baking squares was missing the newest culinary adventure.

The very definition of chocolate was shifting again. Like wine-makers blending grapes, chocolate makers differentiate their products according to the way they choose and blend cocoa beans of different varieties and from different sources. Now some chocolate makers were blending with a different vision and some were even making chocolates exclusively with beans from a single source. There is no one best chocolate, just as there is no one best wine. One man’s divinely smooth chocolate with nutty flavors might not suit the person who wants chocolate with lots of fruity acidity.

In addition to better quality and greater variety, the composition of chocolate was changing too. The newest and most exciting chocolates were dark—bittersweet and semisweet—and made with more cocoa beans and less sugar than we Americans were accustomed to. Chocolates with a percentage on the label to indicate cacao (cocoa bean) content began to appear. The higher the percentage, the stronger and more intense the flavor. Bittersweet chocolate with “70%” cacao contained almost half again as much ground cocoa beans and more than a third less sugar than the bittersweet chocolate we were used to. Old-style American bittersweet chocolate (usually averaging 55% cacao) tasted mild and sweet compared with a bar of 70% chocolate. But Americans were catching on fast to the pleasures of European-style flavors and stronger dark chocolates, and American manufacturers began to make their own new chocolates, blending cocoa beans differently and using more beans and less sugar as well.

Cooking and making desserts with the new chocolates was the obvious next step, and one of the primary reasons for this book. Stronger and more distinctive chocolates provide more variety and excitement in desserts—and sometimes more flexibility in creating desserts that are not as sweet as before—but they rarely substitute perfectly in recipes that were created for the older, sweeter chocolates. To make our favorite recipes with the new chocolates, we needed to crack the code for substituting one type of chocolate for another. But there was more to it than that. If our palates hadn’t changed, we wouldn’t have been enjoying stronger and more interesting chocolates in the first place. We needed a new approach to chocolate desserts—a new kind of recipe.

Desserts that seemed daringly bittersweet a decade before, including my own, now seemed too rich and sweet. Few did justice to the more interesting and better chocolates. Even at my favorite local restaurant, world renowned for exquisitely simple dishes that celebrate the perfection of each ingredient, the signature chocolate dessert was so rich in egg yolks and cream that it lacked the stunning clarity of flavor characteristic of every other dish on the menu. To taste more of the nuances in the chocolate, we didn’t need to increase the chocolate in recipes—we had done that years ago. But we did need to adjust the proportions of fat, dairy products, and sugar, not for reasons of healthy eating or dieting but for pleasure, clarity, and flavor. Indeed, lessons I had learned from working on Chocolate and the Art of Low-Fat Desserts years earlier were suddenly even more relevant: less fat and less sugar actually bring flavors into sharper focus and allow substitutes to be tasted. Cream can soften flavors too much, and egg yolks, sometimes so wonderful with dark chocolate, can blur flavors instead. I had been applying these lessons in all of my cooking, and teaching this gospel too. By the time I worked on the 1997 revision of Joy of Cooking a few years later, I already knew how to sharpen flavors in recipes that tasted too tame for the twenty-first-century palate.

MAKING DESSERTS WITH THE NEW CHOCOLATES

I could not have been better prepared for working with the new, more distinctive and complex chocolates. My friendship and consulting relationship with the founders of Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker provided me with a stunning new chocolate to play with, which in turn led me to greater curiosity about all the newer interesting chocolates. I was immediately frustrated (but fascinated) at not being able to taste the specific characteristics, much less the nuances, of these chocolates in desserts. Even when restaurant chefs made special desserts to promote a particular chocolate, the desserts often didn’t do justice to the distinctive flavors in the chocolate. As often as not, the special dessert simply tasted like another rich, sweet chocolate dessert.

I wanted recipes that let the complex flavors in these new chocolates speak. When I began to experiment, I realized that I already knew how to make the chocolate flavors pop: strategic reductions in sugar, butter, and cream, simplified recipes, and fewer ingredients. After one of my “minimalist” recipes appeared in Food & Wine, I bumped into a well-known local chef in the produce market. He greeted me with “So you make chocolate mousse with water instead of cream?” I urged him to try it if he wanted to taste more chocolate flavor.

I was also beginning to choose different chocolates to partner with different ingredients, for different recipes, for different occasions, or even just for fun—as a hostess chooses different wines to go with different food or company. This required that I taste chocolate with more attention, as though I had never tasted it before. But now I also needed information that I could not find in books or from classes. It was not enough to appreciate that the chocolates differed in flavor. I had to understand how chocolates with different cacao percentages behaved in all kinds of recipes. Why was it, for example, that I could substitute a 70% chocolate in my favorite chocolate torte recipe and produce something delicious, with minimal tweaking, while the same substitution wrecked my best ganache? I wanted to be able to work with all kinds of chocolates in all kinds of desserts and to help others do it as well. I approached the project in my usual trial-and-error mode, in the process learning how different types of recipes responded to the different percentages of cacao, sugar, and fat in different chocolates. Finally, I used what I knew about the composition of the chocolates to devise rough formulas that I could apply strictly or loosely, depending on the recipe, to substitute high-percentage chocolates in favorite recipes. Now I was playing with the chocolate in recipes like a musician playing variations; I was noticing flavors and textures that I had missed before. I was tasting chocolate for the first time—again, thirty years after I tasted my first chocolate truffle.

This book is about understanding the chocolate and rethinking recipes. It is filled primarily with simple recipes, sweet and savory, and new information for curious cooks who love chocolate and want to taste and use the different types. Here I share the tools I created for myself, to allow other enthusiasts to speak the language of chocolate more fluently: to experiment and convert recipes with ease and understanding. Readers will find a primer on working with chocolate, on making chocolate truffles, and on substituting one kind of chocolate for another. I’ve also included some low-fat recipes, savory dishes, and a great introduction to cocoa nibs (roasted cocoa beans), with recipes, for those who are not yet familiar with this exciting form of chocolate.

Along the way, I’ve shared memories and experiences, small tastes of my life with chocolate. Although my stories go back in time, the recipes themselves, even those for making childhood favorites, are infused with current knowledge and reflect a very contemporary taste for chocolate. In the years since the publication of Bittersweet