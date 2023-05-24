Before You Start

No two cooks do things in exactly the same way, whether it is measuring flour or preparing a cookie sheet. If you have a passion for cookbooks, you already know that the pages before and after the recipes—where the impatient never stray—hold valuable keys to producing the best each recipe has to offer. Although seemingly mundane, the equipment and ingredient information and tips on technique are a personal introduction to the author-as-cook in her kitchen—a real piece of her mind. How does she think and move and solve problems? What does she love or hate? And how can she help you succeed?

Details Make a Difference

Although the recipes in Pure Dessert are relatively relaxed and easygoing, small, simple, often nonintuitive details can alter the results. Unlike the savory cook, the baker can rarely taste and adjust or repair as he or she mixes batters. Knowing which details are important sets you free to be as creative and playful as you like, without sad surprises.

Mise en Place

Mise en place is a French phrase that means "put in place" or "set up." Professional chefs could not survive in a busy kitchen without their "mise." When you see TV chefs with all their ingredients measured in little dishes before any cooking begins, that's mise en place!

The ritual of setting out and measuring ingredients focuses your attention and promotes a calm connection to the task at hand. It allows you to be sure, before you start a recipe, that you have all of the ingredients and equipment you need. You are less likely to measure incorrectly or forget to include an ingredient, regardless of any distractions.

Most dessert recipes turn out best when the recipe steps are performed without interruption. Mise en place ensures that once you begin the recipe, you will not have to run to the store, search the sandbox for your sifter, or rummage through the pantry for a particular pan while your chocolate hardens, your eggs curdle, or your batter deflates. Mise en place makes baking and dessert making both more enjoyable and more successful.

Measuring

Many experts emphasize the importance of accuracy in baking without making a distinction between the critical ingredients, which make or break the recipe and must be measured accurately, and those that may be adjusted to your taste. You can use a liberal hand with, or instead omit, inclusions such as raisins, nuts, chocolate chips, or even vanilla to your taste. You can normally substitute dried fruits and nuts in equal measure one for another, and experiment with flavor ingredients. You can substitute one liquor or liqueur for another, or even omit it without affecting the result.

But, for tender cakes with a perfect crumb, delicate cookies, or perfect panna cotta, you must carefully measure the baking soda, baking powder, salt, gelatin, and particularly the flour and cocoa powder. Even in, or especially in, the simplest recipes, baking is not as forgiving as cooking. If cakes or cookies are tough, dry, doughy, or leaden, chances are your flour measurement is at fault.

A cup of all-purpose flour can weigh anywhere from 4 to 6 ounces, depending on whether or not it is sifted before measuring or packed firmly into the cup. That 2-ounce (50 percent!) discrepancy can make the difference between a moist, light, poem of a cake and a highly effective doorstop. Cooks and cookbook authors do not all measure flour the same way, so it is best to read any instructions about how to measure in each book that you use (or get a scale—see here).

How to Measure Flour

When a recipe in this book calls for 1 cup all-purpose flour, this means 1 cup flour measured without first sifting, as follows: Loosen the flour in the sack or canister with a spoon if it is compacted. Spoon the flour lightly into a 1-cup dry measure until it heaps above the rim. Do not shake or tap the cup to settle the flour! Sweep a straight-edged knife or a spatula across the rim of the cup to level the flour. A cup of unsifted all-purpose flour measured this way weighs 4.5 ounces; a cup of unsifted cake flour weighs 4 ounces.

If a recipe calls for 1 cup sifted flour, sift the flour before measuring. (Ignore the "presifted" label on flour sacks. Presifting eliminates any stones and foreign matter, but the flour gets compacted again en route to your grocer's shelf.) Set the measuring cup on a sheet of wax paper. Use a medium fine-mesh strainer (my preference) or sifter to sift the flour over the cup until it is heaped above t he rim. Do not shake or tap the cup to settle the flour! Sweep a straight-edged knife or a spatula across the rim of the cup to level the flour. One cup of sifted all-purpose flour measured this way weighs 4 ounces; 1 cup of sifted cake flour weighs 3.5 ounces.

Especially in baking, you will get better results if you measure flour on a scale rather than with measuring cups.

How to Measure Cocoa Powder

Normally my recipes call for unsifted cocoa. If your cocoa is very lumpy and compacted, press out most of the lumps with the back of a spoon then stir it a little to loosen it before measuring it as you would unsifted flour (see previous). A cup of unsifted cocoa measured this way weighs 3.25 ounces. If sifted cocoa is called for, use a medium fine strainer to sift and measure it as for sifted flour (see previous).

Dry and Liquid Measures

Dry measures are measuring cups used for measuring dry ingredients such as flour, sugar, and salt. Dry measures are filled level with the rim of the cup: use a 1-cup measure to measure 1 cup flour, for example, and ½-cup measure to measure ½ cup, rather than filling a 1-cup measure halfway. (The same is true for measuring spoons.) Unless a recipe calls for a packed or lightly packed measure, as in the case of brown sugar or shredded mint leaves, dry ingredients should be heaped above the rim of the cup without tapping or shaking, then leveled by sweeping a straight-edged knife or a spatula across the rim.

Liquid measures are clear plastic or glass cups used for measuring liquids. They have pouring spouts and lines up the sides to indicate measurements. To measure accurately with a standard liquid measure, set the cup on the counter before pouring in the liquid—you can't hold it completely level in the air. Lower your head so that you can read the measurement at eye level as you pour in the liquid. A newer type of liquid measure is designed to be read accurately without bending to check at eye level.

Mixing

For best results, use the specific type of mixing utensil suggested in each recipe. Mixing with a rubber spatula results in a different texture in the finished dessert than mixing with a wire whisk does. Folding, stirring, beating, and whisking all produce different results. When a recipe calls for mixing (or folding, or stirring) in an ingredient "just until incorporated," this signals that overmixing may deflate the batter, result in a tough cake, or cause other problems.

Add and mix ingredients in the order called for. The order in which key ingredients are mixed can be critical. If a recipe calls for stirring A into B, it is safest to assume, especially when working with chocolaty batters or mixing liquid ingredients with dry ones, that stirring B into A may not produce as good a result.

In order to blend flour and other dry ingredients into batters without excessive mixing, many recipes call first for whisking the flour thoroughly with the other dry ingredients (such as leavening, spices, and salt). In very delicate cakes such as sponge cakes, the dry ingredients may be sifted together two or three times as well. Whisking and/or sifting fluffs and aerates dry ingredients so they blend easily into a batter or dough with minimal mixing and without lumps.

To prevent overmixing and to prevent the flour from flying, turn off the mixer before adding the flour to a dough or batter. Then restart the mixer on the slowest speed.

Hot and Cold

The texture of cakes and other desserts can be critically affected by the temperature of the individual ingredients called for in the recipe. Mixing cool or cold ingredients into tepid chocolate can cause a batter to harden precipitously. When a recipe calls for butter, milk, eggs, or any usually refrigerated ingredient to be at room temperature, the ingredient should be at 65° to 70°F, which is still cool, but not cold. Remove such items from the fridge early, or bring them to room temperature more quickly as follows:

■ Put eggs still in the shell in a bowl of warm water and let stand a few minutes. Or crack them into a stainless steel bowl (transferring heat faster than a glass bowl) set in a larger bowl of hot tap water and stir until they are no longer cold to the touch.

■ Microwave milk or other liquids in a glass measure or other container on low power or on the defrost setting for just a few seconds. Or set the container in a bowl of hot water and stir occasionally just until no longer cold.

■ Cut butter into chunks and microwave on low power or on the defrost setting, a few seconds at a time, until pliable but not melted.

Baking

Always preheat the oven for 15 to 20 minutes so that it reaches the correct temperature before you bake. Follow the instructions for rack placement in each recipe—baking higher or lower in the oven can over- or under-brown the top or bottom of your dessert or affect the baking time. For most cakes, I position a rack in the lower third of the oven so that when placed on the rack, the cake actually sits only slightly below the center of the oven. When I bake a thin sheet cake or a single pan of cookies, I position the oven rack in the center.

Set a timer for the shorter time indicated in the recipe so you can check for doneness. Cookies, for example, are so small that just an extra minute or two in the oven can make the difference between perfection and overbaking.

The recipes in this book were developed and tested in a conventional gas oven, without convection. For convection baking, make adjustments according to the oven manufacturer's instructions. Generally this means baking at a lower temperature and for less time than the recipe specifies.

Unless otherwise instructed, cool baked items on a rack, and let them cool completely before covering or wrapping. Wrapping cakes and cookies before they are completely cool produces damp soggy textures and invites mold and bacteria.

Equipment

Bowls

I use stainless steel and glass mixing bowls for different purposes. Stainless bowls are best for improvising a water bath, or a double boiler, over or directly in a saucepan of water; I use them this way for melting chocolate, making sabayon, and rewarming sauces, among other tasks. Glass bowls are necessary for melting or warming ingredients in the microwave. Their weight also prevents them from flying across the room when you must whisk with one hand while pouring in an ingredient with the other. Bowls that are nearly as deep as they are wide keep dry ingredients from flying out when using a hand mixer and are best for beating egg whites. One- and 2-quart glass measuring cups with handles also make wonderful mixing bowls and are perfect for melting chocolate in a microwave.

Cake Pans

For even baking and moist, tender cakes, I like medium- to heavy-weight aluminum or professional-quality steel (not stainless steel) cake pans. There are also newer, but quite expensive, heavy-duty stainless pans with aluminum cores, for even heating (otherwise stainless heats unevenly). For light-textured cakes or for heavy, gooey batters such as for rich brownies, avoid glass pans and pans with dark finishes, even if they are nonstick. These tend to overbake the edges and bottom of cakes, sometimes even before the inside is done. Richer, heavier loaf cakes, pound cakes, and Bundt cakes are different—the deep golden-brown crust produced by heavy (often decorative) tube and loaf pans is both delicious and beautiful to see. Always read the information that comes with these pans; you may be advised to lower the baking temperature by 25 degrees—which is also the standard advice if you must bake in a glass pan.

I also use 8- and 9-inch round and square cake pans and 9 by 13-inch baking pans, all 2 inches deep. Instead of traditional springform pans, I prefer the 8- or 9-inch Magic Line "cheesecake pans" with removable push-up bottoms; these are 2 or 3 inches deep. Except for tube pans, I prefer cake pans with straight rather than sloped sides.

To prepare baking pans, follow the individual recipes. When a recipe says to line the bottom and all sides of a pan with foil, turn the pan upside down. Over the pan center a sheet of foil about two inches wider than the pan on all sides. Press the foil over the sides of the pan, folding the corners neatly as though wrapping a package. Slip the foil off of the pan. Turn the pan right side up and fit the foil into it, pressing the corners and edges in place.

Baking Sheets and Jelly-Roll Pans

Medium- to heavy-weight aluminum baking sheets and jelly-roll pans will not warp or bend and they cook evenly, without hot spots. I avoid dark or nonstick surfaces, which can toughen and overbake tender sheet cakes and cookies; nor do I like cushioned pans, because they yield uninterestingly uniform cookie textures. Professional aluminum "half sheet pans," which measure 12 by 16 inches by 1 inch deep, fit in most home ovens and perform much better than lighter-weight 11 by 17-inch standard jelly-roll pans. You can buy these pans at specialty cookware stores, restaurant supply stores, and warehouse grocery discount stores.

To prepare baking sheets, follow the individual recipes. Even for cookies, there is no one treatment fits all. Depending on the cookie, I line the pan with parchment or foil or leave it bare or grease it.

Silicone Baking Mats

For some, but not all, cookies, I use a silicone mat. Reusable silicone baking mats for lining baking sheets prevent cookies from sticking and make cleanup simple. They are especially superb (but not essential) for making thin crisp cookies such as lace cookies and tuiles. That being said, silicone is not the ultimate answer for everything. For cookies meant to be soft inside and crunchy on the outside, for example, parchment paper or a bare baking sheet may produce better results than silicone, depending on the type of batter involved.

Cooling Racks

Racks for cooling cakes and cookies speed the cooling process and can keep some baked goods from getting soggy. To save counter space, I use an inexpensive 4-tiered rack from King Arthur Flour (see Resources), which folds up for storage.

Food Processor

The food processor is invaluable for pulverizing nuts or chocolate, grating piloncillo sugar, making fruit purees, and mixing some tart and cookie doughs. I keep a mini processor on hand too, for small quantities.

Blender or Immersion Blender

Although less versatile than a food processor, a blender or immersion (stick) blender is actually more effective than the processor for making super-smooth chocolate pudding, some ice cream bases, and ganache for chocolate truffles.

Measuring Cups and Spoons

For measuring liquids, I have 1-cup, 2-cup, 4-cup, and 8-cup glass measures. I also have a 4-quart glass measure, which doubles as a heavy mixing bowl. For measuring dry ingredients, I keep at least one set of metal or plastic measuring cups including ⅛-cup (2 tablespoons), ¼-, ⅓-, ½-, and 1-cup measures. I keep at least one set of metal or plastic measuring spoons. I do not use measuring spoons that purport to measure a pinch or a smidge.

Microwave Oven

The microwave is handy for melting chocolate, reheating sauces, liquefying crystallized honey, and toasting small quantities of nuts. It thaws frozen ingredients and transforms cold eggs, butter, cheese, and milk (ever so carefully) into room- temperature (70°F) ingredients that are ready to use. And I use the microwave to prepare Summer Apple Carpaccio (see recipe).

Mixers

I use a KitchenAid 5-quart mixer for larger jobs and a hand-held mixer for smaller jobs. I keep extra sets of beaters for both mixers and an extra bowl for the stand mixer so that I do not have to wash these between mixing a batter and beating egg whites, etc.

Parchment Paper and Wax Paper

Baker's parchment is cleaner and more reliable than butter or oil on the bottom of cakes pans, and it is often my liner of choice on cookie sheets too. Everything from crisp meringues to sticky macaroons releases easily from parchment paper. Wax paper is cheaper than parchment and thus useful for tasks that do not require the special characteristics and expense of parchment: providing a landing place for sifted flour or freshly dipped chocolates, separating layers of cookies, and so forth.

Pastry Bags and Tips

Choose pastry bags made of nylon or polypropylene rather than cloth, because they wash easily, remain supple, and do not become sour smelling. Whipped cream doesn't weep through these bags either. Disposable plastic pastry bags eliminate the need to wash the bags at all. A large 16- to 18-inch bag is handy for piping a batch of meringue. A 10- to 12-inch bag is good for smaller quantities. Since pastry bags should not be filled more than half full, bigger bags are more versatile than small ones.

Pastry Tips ■ Ateco is the universal brand. A useful assortment of tips might include plain round tips varying in diameter from ⅜ to ¾ inch as well as closed star tips that range in the same diameter (Ateco numbers 842 to 849). The occasional baker may want only a large closed star tip (number 848 or 849) for whipped cream, if that.

Pastry Brushes

Natural boar's-bristle brushes, despite their tendency to hold odors, are better than nylon or other synthetic bristles. I was hopeful about the new silicone brushes, because they clean up so perfectly, but so far I find them useless for pastry applications, which often require control: thin, but thorough, coverage (with egg wash, melted butter, milk, cream, or what have you) without excess dripping. Keep separate natural-bristle brushes for pastry and savory cooking, or your desserts may taste of garlic or barbecue sauce.

Rolling Pin

Choose a pin that is comfortable for you: with or without handles, heavy or lightweight. I find that a straight rather than a tapered pin works best for beginners. Absent a rolling pin, you can improvise with a length of thick dowel or pipe or a tall bottle.

Scale

A scale is the cleanest, simplest, and most accurate way to measure everything, but especially flour and nuts. Unlike with volume measure, an ounce is an ounce, whether the flour is compacted or loose and light in the canister, or the nuts are whole or chopped. If flour must be sifted anyway, it's easier to weigh out exactly what you need first, before sifting it. Instead of setting a cup on wax paper, sifting over it until heaped, leveling, returning excess flour to the canister, and cleaning up the mess, you simply weigh the flour and sift it. Similarly, if a recipe gives a weight for chopped or ground nuts, it's much easier to weigh first and then chop or grind exactly what you need rather than guessing how much to grind or grate before measuring with a cup.

Many fine chocolates do not come in premeasured squares, so a scale is a must when using these. Using a scale is also the easiest way to divide a batch of tart dough or brioche, for example, into equal pieces to line tartlet pans or into individual brioches. And with a scale, you can measure ingredients in any bowl or container you like, without dirtying a drawer-full of measuring cups. Cookware stores sell a variety of scales at all prices. A battery-operated digital scale will last and remain more accurate longer than a spring scale. The recipes in this book give weights for ingredients such as flour, nuts, and chocolate.

Scissors

Keep a good pair in the kitchen for cutting parchment paper and for other tasks.

Serrated Bread Knife

A knife with a 12-inch blade is ideal for cutting cakes into horizontal layers, but a shorter blade will also do.

Skewers and Toothpicks

For testing cakes, slim wooden (barbecue) skewers are cleaner than broom straws and longer than toothpicks. Moist batter and crumbs stick to a wood skewer or toothpick much better than to a metal cake tester, so that you can see exactly how gooey or dry your cake is within.

Spatulas

Rubber and Heatproof Silicone Spatulas ■ Three sizes will cover every contingency: The largest can be used for folding beaten egg whites into delicate batters and scraping large bowls. A mini spatula teases tiny quantities from small containers. Medium handles everything in between. Rubber spatulas melt if used over heat, but silicone spatulas are miraculous for cooking everything from custards and ice cream bases to caramel. They can sweep the sides, corners, and bottom of pots without missing a square inch of territory where ingredients may stick or burn. After trying multiple brands and designs, however, I have despaired of the spatulas with removable wooden handles that fall off at odd times and allow bacteria to grow if they are not taken apart for cleaning and those with metal handles that get hot. I like the silicone spatulas with integral hard plastic handles. If only they came in more sizes.

Metal Spatulas ■ For frosting cakes, I like a narrow stainless steel spatula with a straight 8-inch-long blade that is rounded at the end. For spreading cake batter in a thin, even layer in a jelly-roll pan, I like an offset spatula (the blade has a bend in it right after the handle) at least 8 inches long. A small offset spatula with a 4-inch blade is useful for smoothing cake batter in round and square pans, among other tasks.

Strainers

Sifters are cumbersome to clean and store. I prefer to use a large medium-fine-mesh strainer to sift flour and other dry ingredients. It requires only one hand and it shakes out and cleans easily. Fine-mesh strainers are best for dusting desserts with powdered sugar or cocoa. I have a couple of good fine-mesh stainless steel strainers and several inexpensive medium-mesh plastic strainers in a variety of sizes.

Tart and Tartlet Pans

I use round tart pans with fluted edges and removable bottoms in several sizes: 9½ inches, 6½ to 7 inches, and 4½ inches; I also use an oblong 13½ by 4¼-inch pan. I prefer pans with a shiny reflective surface rather than those made of darkened steel.

I also keep several sizes of shiny metal tartlet pans. Those that measure 3½ to 4 inches across the top are most useful for making a single serving. It takes 1 ounce of dough to line a 3½-inch pan and about 1½ ounces or a little less to line a 4-inch pan.

Thermometers

Instant-Read Thermometer ■ An inexpensive instant-read thermometer is useful for cooking custards and ice cream bases, working with chocolate, taking the internal temperature of a yeast bread, and determining when eggs, butter, milk, etc., for baking are at room temperature (70°F). Digital thermometers cost a bit more, but they are easier to read. The usual range for instant-read thermometers is 0 to 220°F, which covers everything in this book except caramel; if you have only one of these thermometers, you will need a separate candy thermometer to measure temperatures exceeding 220°F. I cover all bases with a digital combination timer/thermometer made by Polder, with a range of 32° to 392°F (0° to 200°C). It has a probe attached to a wire than can be inserted into a loaf of bread or roast chicken in the oven or into a pot of caramel on top of the stove. The temperature registers on an easy-to-read digital display that sits on the counter, and it can be set to beep when the desired temperature is reached. This is the best thermometer for recipes that require heating and stirring eggs to a particular temperature: just hold the probe in the bowl with one hand and stir with the other until the beeper sounds. Digital candy thermometers with the same range are also available without the timer.

Oven Thermometer ■ You can roast a tasty chicken at almost any temperature, but cookies and cakes suffer when baked in an oven that is too hot or too slow. Use an oven thermometer to check your oven every now and again to see that it is accurate. If necessary, have it calibrated professionally, or compensate for any discrepancy yourself until you can have the oven adjusted.

Timer

Whether it's an old-fashioned windup or a sleek digital, a timer is essential in the kitchen.

Wire Whisks

A whisk is an essential hand tool, and not just for beating. Whisks are better than kitchen forks for thoroughly mixing dry ingredients together or fluffing up flour before it is added to a batter.

Zester

A Microplane zester transforms the usually tedious task of removing the thin colored top layer of citrus peels. This simple tool lifts off the thinnest shreds of zest effortlessly, and without any bitter white pith or scraped knuckles. You can also use one to grate whole nutmeg faster and more easily than with your little-bitty nutmeg grater, and you won't believe how delicious cinnamon from a freshly grated stick is compared with ground cinnamon from a jar!

How and Where to Shop for Ingredients

Most of the ingredients called for in Pure Dessert can be found in a good supermarket. In a great supermarket, you will even find specialty sugars such as muscovado and piloncillo; flours such as buckwheat, kamut, and corn flour; and even fresh cheeses such as fromage blanc, labneh, or kefir! The baking aisle of my (admittedly fantastic) supermarket partly inspired this book. One day I stopped ignoring all of those packages of interesting grains and sugars—I started buying and tasting. Supermarkets in metropolitan areas have organic fruit, handmade cheeses, all kinds of honey, and great selections of wines and spirits. If yours does not, reach out beyond the supermarket aisles to specialty cheese shops, farmers' markets, and gourmet shops, or use mail-order sources (see Resources). I also shop in ethnic markets such as Mexican, Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern groceries.

Baking Powder and Baking Soda

Cakes are sometimes leavened with baking powder or with baking soda, or both. Baking powder has an expiration date because it loses its oomph if not fresh and kept stored in a tightly sealed container. To check to see if baking powder is still good, add about a teaspoon to ¼ cup hot water. If it bubbles vigorously, use it. If in doubt, toss out the old tin and buy a new one.

Butter