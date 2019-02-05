Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Memory Code
The 10-Minute Solution for Healing Your Life Through Memory Engineering
International bestselling author of The Healing Code and The Love Code Dr. Alexander Loyd offers a radical new approach to mindfulness, a powerful tool called Memory Reengineering that enables users to level up their lives in as little as 10 minutes.Read More
We have all had negative experiences in our lives, the memories of which can cause shame, embarrassment, fear, trauma, and worse. Those memories often prevent us from reaching our goals, whether they be related to weight, career, relationships, or success in other areas. But international bestselling author Alexander Loyd has developed a set of techniques that enable users to change the stories they tell about themselves to become healthier, happier, and more successful.
Memory Reengineering is a toolbox of skills that disconnect painful emotions from memories, replacing them with happier and healthier feelings. In The Memory Code, Dr. Loyd teaches readers that the past does not have to dictate the future. You can change your behaviors by changing the way you tell your story-and once you understand the process, you can begin to feel the effects in as little as 10 minutes. Whether you want to improve at work, fix your relationships, end an addiction, or just finally move past painful memories to achieve self-growth, The Memory Code will give you the power to change.
