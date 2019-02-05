"The Memory Code offers a totally new perspective on the
obstacles that can block us on a path to optimal wellness. Dr. Loyd has built a
bridge of healing between the mind and the body using techniques that nobody
else has to offer. Whether you're looking to reduce anxiety, manage stress, or
figure out how to make an elusive life change, Dr. Loyd can show you how to
permanently improve your mental health."—JJ Virgin, New York Times bestselling author of Miracle Mindset and The Virgin Diet
"When I have a problem not in my area of expertise, I
call Dr. Alex. No one else anywhere does what he does, and after knowing and
working with him for years, I trust him implicitly. Toxicity is not just a
matter of physical health; your overall health can also be drastically impacted
by your thoughts, your feelings, and even your memories. Memory reengineering
is the only tool I know of that can actually detox your past, and prevent the
trauma, disappointment, and fear of the past from sabotaging your current
happiness. Alexander Loyd is the master of these tools, and in The Memory Code he's
delivered on the extraordinary promise to start healing your life in just 10
minutes."—Josh Axe, bestselling author of Eat Dirt and Keto Diet
"Memory Engineering is the future of emotional healing. We
can't control what happens to us, but we can control how it impacts us. Losing
weight, ending addiction, improving relationships, improving careers-you can
really change these behaviors by altering your memories or more specifically,
the way you relive and interpret them. The
Memory Code is a groundbreaking program that will give you
the tools you need to heal, recover, and thrive. I can also attest, after
knowing and working with Alex for many years that you can trust him with your
life and family, as I do."—Jordan Rubin, New York Times bestselling author of The Maker's Diet & founder of Garden of Life and Ancient Nutrition
"We all have memories that
have shaped our lives for better or worse, but until The Memory Code we
haven't had any control over how our past affects our future. Now step into Dr.
Alex's 'Time Machine,' go back in time, and change the memories keeping you
from your BEST LIFE!"—Robyn Openshaw, author of The Green Smoothie and founder of GreenSmoothieGirl
"The
Memory Code is
packed with valuable information which offers a new perspective and a holistic
approach to transforming your health by releasing and re-engineering your
stored memories. Dr. Alex Loyd, renowned author, healer and energy healing
pioneer, reveals how memories from your past may be affecting your health, your
life, your relationships and your success. This easy to follow, step-by-step
code will guide you through modifying your damaging negative memories, as well
as those you have inherited from your ancestors, while giving you a deeper
understanding of how your memories affect your emotional and physical health.
Highly recommended!"—Dr. Bradley Nelson, author of The Emotion Code: How to Release Your Trapped Emotions for Abundant Health, Love and Happiness