Daddies Do It Different

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by

Daddy sure doesn’t do things the way Mommy does! Just in time for Father’s Day, this hilarious picture book takes a high-spirited look at the way dads put their own spin on different parts of a child’s life–from going to a birthday party to bathtime. Alan Sitomer’s debut picture book is inspired by his own experiences as a father and winningly complemented with delightful art by Abby Carter.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: June 4th 2015

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484745793

Edition: Enhanced Edition

