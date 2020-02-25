Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daddies Do It Different
A Read-Along Book
Daddy sure doesn’t do things the way Mommy does! Just in time for Father’s Day, this hilarious picture book takes a high-spirited look at the way dads put their own spin on different parts of a child’s life–from going to a birthday party to bathtime. Alan Sitomer’s debut picture book is inspired by his own experiences as a father and winningly complemented with delightful art by Abby Carter.Read More
Edition: Enhanced Edition
