The Midwest Native Plant Primer
The Midwest Native Plant Primer

225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden

by Alan Branhagen

On Sale

Jul 21, 2020

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781643260327

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / Midwest (ia, Il, In, Ks, Mi, Mn, Mo, Nd, Ne, Oh, Sd, Wi)

Description

Bring your garden to life—and life to your garden!

Do you want a garden that makes a real difference? Choose plants native to our Midwest region. The rewards will benefit you, your yard, and the environment—from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies, and bees. Native plant expert Alan Branhagen makes adding these superstar plants easier than ever before, with proven advice that every home gardener can follow. This incomparable sourcebook includes 225 recommended native ferns, grasses, wildflowers, perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees. It’s everything you need to know to create a beautiful and beneficial garden.

This must-have handbook is for gardeners in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

What's Inside

Praise

“Concise descriptions and ample color photographs [that] make it approachable and likely to be useful to a wide range of gardeners. The index includes both common and scientific names.” —Booklist

“Gardening has never been more Minnesota-friendly than with The Midwest Native Plant Primer.” —Midwest Home Magazine

“An easy, breezy guide to garden-worthy trees, shrubs, ground covers, perennials and vines for Midwestern landscapes." —Star Tribune

“Offers both inspiration and enlightenment for gardeners throughout the Midwest.” —The Columbus Dispatch

A great reference for serious gardeners.”—Cleaveland
