Alan Branhagen
Alan Branhagen is director of operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the former director of horticulture at Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden. He is the author of Native Plants of the Midwest and The Gardener’s Butterfly Book and has written articles for a range of publications, including Fine Gardening, Missouri Gardener, and Missouri Prairie Journal. Alan is a naturalist and plantsman with a background in garden design and management; he specializes in botany, butterflies, and birds.
