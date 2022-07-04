Free shipping on orders $35+
Native Plants of the Midwest
A Comprehensive Guide to the Best 500 Species for the Garden
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 16, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Native Plants of the Midwest, by regional plant expert Alan Branhagan, features the best native plants in the heartland and offers clear and concise guidance on how to use them in the garden. Plant profiles for more than 500 species of trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, ground covers, bulbs, and annuals contain the common and botanical names, growing information, tips on using the plant in a landscape, and advice on related plants. You’ll learn how to select the right plant and how to design with native plants. Helpful lists of plants for specific purposes are shared throughout. This comprehensive book is for native plant enthusiasts and home gardeners in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, northern Arkansas, and eastern Kansas.
What's Inside
Praise
“Alan has masterfully infused the spirit of the Midwest into a practical book on native plants for gardeners and naturalists alike.” —Richard Hawke, Plant Evaluation Manager and Associate Scientist at Chicago Botanic Garden
“Whether you are a native plant aficionado or simply looking to add regionally appropriate plants to your landscape, this book will become a valued addition to your library.” —Edward S. Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens, Iowa State University
“As more people are incorporating more natives in their landscapes for their own pleasure, pollinators, and birds, this book will be used by novice and experienced gardeners alike.” —Booklist
“The sheer number of beautiful photographs in this volume provide an excellent way for readers to browse and become inspired by the beauty of native Midwest plants. . . . Gardeners wishing to learn more about native Midwest plants from an experienced professional will appreciate the blending of growing recommendations along with the author’s personal experiences using each plant.” —Library Journal
“Save time, money, and perhaps the most valuable natural resource—water—by going native in your green space. Native Plants of the Midwest features the best native plants in the heartland and offers clear and concise guidance on how to use them in the garden. . . . This comprehensive book is perfect for both plant enthusiasts and home gardeners looking to reap the benefits of a native garden.” —Michigan Gardener
“Well designed and richly illustrated, Branhagen’s book will be of value to landscapers, restoration ecologists, and home gardeners interested in creating regionally appropriate landscapes.” —Choice
“Includes stunning images that showcase the leafy and colorful variations in nature and is ideal for those looking to update their landscape.” —Green Bay Press-Gazette
“Well-researched but accessible plant bible.” —The Columbus Dispatch
“Beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully written guide to the Midwest’s best native plants for home gardens. . . . an excellent guide to help us choose plants that will offer the home gardener the most success.” —The Gateway Gardener’s
