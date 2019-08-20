You Look So Much Better in Person





In his first-ever series of essays, Al details his childhood in Brooklyn and Queens and his start on a local channel in Syracuse while still in college, before making the move back to his NYC hometown and prime-time weather casting. Al’s trademark good humor and keen reportage have made him one of the country’s most trusted faces on television, but in this book, Al gives readers an all-access pass to his life beyond the screen. From co-parenting with his award-winning journalist wife, Deborah Roberts, and starting up his own production company, to his latest stint on Broadway in Waitress, Al has built up a wealth of knowledge and guidance. He has plenty to say about the good times and the bad; being mentored by Willard Scott; what he’s learned from working with news legends from Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel to contemporaries like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt; and moments where he held his tongue–and wishes he hadn’t.





A 13-time Emmy winner and New York Times bestselling author, Al knows how to tell a good story. This behind-the-scenes look at a career in the media, filled with missteps and successes, will leave you laughing out loud–and inspired.

From America’s favorite weather man,co-anchor, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade host Al Roker comes a funny and shrewd look at his career so far, what he’s learned, and what’s yet to come.