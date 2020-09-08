The Words That Made Us
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Words That Made Us

America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549135514

USD: $29.98  /  CAD: $37.98

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Law / Constitutional

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover
A history of the American Constitution's formative decades from a preeminent legal scholar

When the US Constitution won popular approval in 1788, it was the culmination of thirty years of passionate argument over the nature of government. But ratification hardly ended the conversation. For the next half century, ordinary Americans and statesmen alike continued to wrestle with weighty questions in the halls of government and in the pages of newspapers. Should the nation's borders be expanded? Should America allow slavery to spread westward? What rights should Indian nations hold? What was the proper role of the judicial branch?

In The Words that Made Us, Akhil Reed Amar unites history and law in a vivid narrative of the biggest constitutional questions early Americans confronted, and he expertly assesses the answers they offered. His account of the document's origins and consolidation is a guide for anyone seeking to properly understand America's Constitution today.

Also by Akhil Reed Amar

The Constitution Today
Read More
The Law of the Land
Read More
America's Unwritten Constitution
Read More
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews