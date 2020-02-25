Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Because I'm Your Dad

Because I'm Your Dad

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by


Because I’m your dad, you can have spaghetti for breakfast, French toast for dinner, and rocky road ice cream in the bathtub.

In a text that’s both playful and loving, a father expresses his hopes and dreams for a one-of-a-kind relationship with his child. Whimsical monster characters bring the silly and sweet scenes to life and keep the book universal. The book’s ending, a moving tribute to the author’s father, guarantees intergenerational appeal.

Because I’m your dad, I will do all of these things for you and more . . .
because that’s what my dad did for me.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

On Sale: June 4th 2015

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484745755

Edition: Enhanced Edition

What's Inside

