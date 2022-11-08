Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Third Daughter
The Third Daughter

by Adrienne Tooley

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316465854

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

Description

Book 1 in a sweeping YA duology about legacy, betrayal, sisterhood, and politicizing emotion in the quest for power—all balanced by a slow-burn LGBTQ romance.

For centuries, the country of Velle has waited for their highest deity, the New Maiden, to return. The prophecy states she will appear as the third daughter of a third daughter. When the fabled child is finally born to Velle’s reigning queen, the only citizen who does not rejoice is Elodie, the queen’s eldest daughter, who has lost her claim to the crown. When thirteen-year-old Brianne takes the throne, and her vulnerability enables the Church thirsting for ultimate power. The only way for Elodie to protect Velle is to retake the throne. To do so, she must debilitate the Third Daughter.

Desperate, Elodie slips away to the midnight market to purchase a potion from Sabine, an apothecary who sells sadness. Adding a single tear enhances any brew tenfold. But Sabine mistakenly sends Elodie away not with the sleeping potion she requests, but with a vial of her tears. Sabine’s sadness is dangerously powerful, and Brianne slips into a slumber from which she will not wake. As the Church investigates Bri’s attack, Sabine and Elodie must work together to cure her before Elodie’s siblings learn the truth. But instead of the throne reverting to Elodie, the Church claims divine right, and wields unchecked power. With Velle’s future hanging in the balance, Sabine and Elodie must work together to wake the Third Daughter while a slow-burning attraction between the two girls erupts in full force.

A must-read for fans of the BookTok sensations ​Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard, Dance of Thieves by Mary E. Pearson, and These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong.

Praise

 “The Third Daughter is subtly vicious and achingly tender, with a charming cast and delightful twists to boot. In the queendom of Velle, divinity and royalty clash, romance and intrigue simmer, and betrayals abound—but at the novel’s gentle heart is a story about the healing magic of being known. This is Adrienne Tooley at her most powerful.”—Allison Saft, New York Times bestselling author of A Far Wilder Magic
"Spectacularly emotional and majestically dark, The Third Daughter is a glittering jewel of a novel certain to win over even the most hard-hearted readers."—Morgan Rhodes, New York Times bestselling author of the Falling Kingdoms series
"Political intrigue and emotional intimacy balance on a knife's edge, teetering constantly, precariously between the two in this story of sisterhood, love, and duty. Elodie's journey held me captive in this stunning series starter and I cannot wait to see where she takes me next."—Courtney Gould, author of The Dead and the Dark
"Emotionally gripping and devastating—I held my breath the whole way. Adrienne Tooley deftly weaves prophecy, mystery and intrigue into a deeply intimate story. I ached with Elodie and Sabine, and I utterly fell in love with this exquisite sapphic fantasy. I’m already yearning for the sequel!"—Leslie Vedder, author of The Bone Spindle
