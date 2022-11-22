Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Adrienne Tooley
Adrienne Tooley is the author of Sweet & Bitter Magic as well as the Indie Next List selection Sofi and the Bone Song. The Third Daughter is, fittingly, her third novel. In addition to writing books, she is a singer-songwriter and has released several EPs which are available on Spotify & other streaming sites. Adrienne, her wife, and their dog live in Brooklyn.Read More
The Third Daughter
Book 1 in a sweeping YA duology about legacy, betrayal, sisterhood, and politicizing emotion in the quest for power—all balanced by a slow-burn LGBTQ romance.…