This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Wildfires have become an unavoidable part of life in the West, and many are burning more intensely over a longer fire season due to climate change and extensive drought. At the same time, more people are choosing to live adjacent to fire-prone wildlands, meaning we need to make our property and communities overall more resistant to wildfire.



Firescaping Your Home will help readers minimize wildfire risks by recommending simple, actionable steps every homeowner should use to mitigate fire damage risk. It includes specific recommendations, examples, and resources for hardening your house, planting and yard maintenance, with an emphasis on how using native plants—which are already ecologically adapted to natural fire regimes—can help strike a balance between human presence and preserving natural habitat. Firescaping Your Home is a comprehensive and essential resource for all Western homeowners.