Free shipping on orders $35+

The Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in Southern California
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in Southern California

by Geri Galian Miller

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $26.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $26.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 13, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jan 13, 2016

Page Count

200 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604695618

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / West (ak, Ca, Co, Hi, Id, Mt, Nv, Ut, Wy)

Description

Grow your own food in the Golden State!

There is nothing more regionally specific than vegetable gardening—what to plant, when to plant it, and when to harvest are decisions based on climate, weather, and first frost. The Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in Southern California, by regional expert Geri Miller, focuses on the unique eccentricities of California’s gardening calendar, which include extreme temperatures and low rainfall. The month-by-month format makes it perfect for beginners and accessible to everyone—gardeners can start gardening the month they pick it up.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Regional Vegetable Gardening Series