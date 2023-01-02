Free shipping on orders $35+

Rome and Persia
Rome and Persia

The Seven Hundred Year Rivalry

by Adrian Goldsworthy

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

592 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541619944

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Ancient / Rome

Description

The epic rivalry between the ancient world's two great superpowers 

The Roman empire was like no other. Stretching from the north of Britain to the Sahara, and from the Atlantic coast to the Euphrates, it imposed peace and prosperity on an unprecedented scale. 

Its only true rival lay in the east, where the Parthian and then Persian empires ruled over great cities and the trade routes to mysterious lands beyond. This was the region Alexander the Great had swept through, creating a dream of glory and conquest that tantalized Greeks and Romans alike. Tracing seven centuries of conflict between these two great powers, historian Adrian Goldsworthy shows how Rome and Persia evolved together. Despite their endless clashes, trade between the empires enriched them both, and a mutual respect prevented both Rome and Persia from permanently destroying the other. 

Epic in scope, Rome and Persia completely reshapes our understanding of one of the greatest rivalries of world history. 

What's Inside

