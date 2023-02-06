Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Pax
Pax

War and Peace in Rome’s Golden Age

by Tom Holland

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023.

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

512 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780465093533

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Ancient / Rome

Description

The definitive history of Rome’s golden age—an ultimate superpower at the pinnacle of its greatness

The Pax Romana has long been shorthand for the empire’s golden age. Stretching from Caledonia to Arabia, Rome ruled over a quarter of the world’s population. It was the wealthiest and most formidable state in the history of humankind.  

Pax is a captivating narrative history of Rome at the height of its power. From the gilded capital to realms beyond the frontier, historian Tom Holland shows ancient Rome in all its glory: Nero’s downfall, the destruction of Jerusalem and Pompeii, the building of the Colosseum and Hadrian’s Wall, the conquests of Trajan. Vividly sketching the lives of Romans both ordinary and spectacular, from slaves to emperors, Holland shows that Roman peace was the fruit of unprecedented military violence. 

A stunning portrait of Rome’s glory days, this is the epic history of the Pax Romana. 

