Adrian Goldsworthy
By the Author
Cannae
From an award-winning historian of ancient Rome, the definitive history of Rome's most devastating defeat August 2, 216 BC was one of history's bloodiest single…
Roman Warfare
From an award-winning historian of ancient Rome, a concise and comprehensive history of the fighting forces that created the Roman EmpireRoman warfare was relentless in…
Hadrian's Wall
From an award-winning historian of ancient Rome, a definitive history of Hadrian's WallStretching eighty miles from coast to coast across northern England, Hadrian's Wall is…