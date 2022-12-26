Free shipping on orders $35+
Butchering Poultry, Rabbit, Lamb, Goat, and Pork
The Comprehensive Photographic Guide to Humane Slaughtering and Butchering
Description
Slaughter and butcher your own animals safely and humanely with this award-winning guide. Providing detailed photography of every step of the process, Adam Danforth shows you everything you need to know to butcher poultry, rabbit, lamb, goat, and pork. Learn how to create the proper slaughtering conditions, break the meat down, and produce flavorful cuts of meat. Stressing proper food safety at all times, Danforth provides expert advice on necessary tools and helpful tips on freezing and packaging. Enjoy the delicious satisfaction that comes with butchering your own meat.
What's Inside
Praise
— Countryside Small Stock Journal
“These books were written by a man who loves livestock, and loves meat – with reverence.”
— The Shepherd
"Breathtaking guide through the paradoxical process of killing animals with compassion. ... a transformative wake-up call."
— Publishers Weekly
"It’s informative, it’s comprehensive, and above all else, it’s reverent and respectful of the animals giving their lives so we can live ours.”
— Hobby Farms
“Adam Danforth’s two new books about butchering feature tasteful photographs and a thorough explanation of each step of the process. … [They]make you feel like you can raise and process your own livestock, and do it thoughtfully and skillfully … [and] provide new insights for all of us about butchering and its impact on the quality of meat.”—Kitchen Arts & Letters
“These are not mere how-to guides: they are the equivalent of in-depth college courses. … What’s more, this is not just academic data: there are practical applications, and not only for homestead butchers. Anyone who cooks or eats meat would benefit from much of this information. … On a scale of 1-10, these easily rank 12, minimum.”—HobbyFarms.com
“[A] breathtaking guide through the paradoxical process of killing animals with compassion. … For those who have embraced the farm to table movement and are ready to take matters into their own hands, this is required reading. For those whose consideration of meat and poultry begins and ends at the supermarket, it is a transformative wake-up call.”—The Shepherd
“There's an entire industry of professionals who humanely raise and slaughter animals for a living, in an intensely personal and responsible way that's to be admired. One of those professionals is Adam Danforth, the author of a new book series that sets out to educate those interested in humanely slaughtering their own food.”
“If you’re interested in self-sustainability and raising livestock for meat consumption, this book is the next step in your process. It’s informative, it’s comprehensive, and above all else, it’s reverent and respectful of the animals giving their lives so we can live ours.”
