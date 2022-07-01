Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Butchering Chickens
A Guide to Humane, Small-Scale Processing

by Adam Danforth

Mar 3, 2020

176 Pages

9781635861655

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Food Science / Food Packaging & Processing

Description

The space, setup, and equipment required to raise and process poultry are minimal when compared to other types of livestock, which is part of what makes chickens such an appealing choice for small-scale meat producers. Expert butcher and teacher Adam Danforth covers the entire slaughtering and butchering process in this photographic guide specifically geared toward backyard chicken keepers and small-farm operations invested in raising meat responsibly. With step-by-step photos, detailed instructions, and chapters dedicated to necessary tools and equipment, essential food safety measures, how to prepare for slaughter and process the birds quickly and humanely, how to break down the carcasses into cuts, and how to package and freeze the cuts to ensure freshness, this comprehensive handbook gives poultry raisers the information they need to make the most of their meat.

