The Very Fluffy Kitty, Papillon

The Very Fluffy Kitty, Papillon

by

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Papillon is a very fluffy kitty. So fluffy that he’s lighter than air! His owner tries to weigh him down, but Papillon just wants to fly.

One particularly sunny day, he floats right out the window! Exploring the wide world is exhilarating, but it’s also a little scary. Will his new friend, a bird, be able to help him find his way home?

Whimsical art and airy text come together seamlessly in this delightful debut by A. N. Kang.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cats

On Sale: March 4th 2018

Price: $16.99

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368039734

