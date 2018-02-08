Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Very Fluffy Kitty, Papillon

by

Illustrated by

Papillon is a very fluffy kitty. So fluffy that he’s lighter than air! His owner tries to weigh him down, but Papillon just wants to fly.

One particularly sunny day, he floats right out the window! Exploring the wide world is exhilarating, but it’s also a little scary. Will his new friend be able to help him return home? Now available as a board book for the youngest cat lovers.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cats

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484788455

