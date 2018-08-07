The Inventors and the Lost Island

Get ready for heart-pounding action, mystery, and hijinks in the thrilling sequel to The Inventors at No. 8!



Things are finally looking up for George, the 3rd Lord of Devonshire. Not only did he and his friends outwit a nefarious criminal organization, the extremely rare (and extremely valuable) mushrooms growing in his attic ensure he’ll never need money again. After years of misery, George is no longer the unluckiest boy in London. Nothing could go wrong…



Until Don Nadie, the leader of the Society of Nobodies, moves in next door with his sights set on George…and everything goes wrong.



Overnight, George finds himself framed for poisoning the king (a crime he most assuredly did not commit) and once again on the run with his best friend Ada Byron, the future Countess of Lovelace. Together, they must navigate the high seas in Ada’s latest invention, a submersible mechanical whale, all while trying to stay one step ahead of their enemies. Chased to the ends of the earth, it’s up to George, Ada, and their friends to clear the Devonshire name-and maybe even save the world.



In this rollicking sequel, author A.M. Morgen raises the stakes and delivers a humor- and heart-filled story sure to appeal to fans of The Mysterious Benedict Society and The Inquisitor’s Tale.



