A. M. Morgen

A.M. Morgen comes from a long line of engineers and researchers but chose to pursue literature over the laboratory. She has a degree in English and works as an editor and writer. In her spare time, A.M. enjoys taking walks in the forest, trying out new hobbies (then abandoning them), and complaining about her mean cat. Despite what you may think, A.M. is not a morning person.



