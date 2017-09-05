Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A. M. Morgen
A.M. Morgen comes from a long line of engineers and researchers but chose to pursue literature over the laboratory. She has a degree in English and works as an editor and writer. In her spare time, A.M. enjoys taking walks in the forest, trying out new hobbies (then abandoning them), and complaining about her mean cat. Despite what you may think, A.M. is not a morning person.Read More
By the Author
The Inventors and the Lost Island
Get ready for heart-pounding action, mystery, and hijinks in the thrilling sequel to The Inventors at No. 8! Things are finally looking up for George,…
The Inventors at No. 8
Brimming with mystery and treasure, this action-packed tale sends a boy in need of luck and girl in need of a friend on an adventure…