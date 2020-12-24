The Current, Episode 8: Jennifer Palmieri
Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher at PublicAffairs talks to author Jennifer Palmieri on her forthcoming book, SHE PROCLAIMS: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.
She Proclaims
by Jennifer Palmieri
Take action and shatter the glass ceiling with this empowering and optimistic feminist guide from the #1 New York Timesbestselling author of Dear Madam President.
patriarchy. Building on the lessons shared in Dear Madam President, Palmieri argues that women have gone as far as they can in a world made for men, and it is time to break from it.
She Proclaims declares what most women know in their souls but have yet to say out loud-that they deserve something better than a life where men hold a vast majority of power and women continue to be undervalued. It is a manifesto for the second century of feminism that no longer chases a man's elusive path but proclaims the value, ambition, and emotion women have had all along to change their world by changing how they engage in it.
This book celebrates the accomplishments and history of the women's movement, and through personal reflections and stories of other inspirational female leaders, Jennifer shares concrete advice and insights she's learned from her journey out of a man's world that will inspire you to boldly chart your own course in life.
