The Current, Episode 8: Jennifer Palmieri





In an era marked by a frustrating sense of stagnation for women, Jennifer Palmieri has found a way to move beyond the bounds ofpatriarchy. Building on the lessons shared in, Palmieri argues that women have gone as far as they can in a world made for men, and it is time to break from it.declares what most women know in their souls but have yet to say out loud-that they deserve something better than a life where men hold a vast majority of power and women continue to be undervalued. It is a manifesto for the second century of feminism that no longer chases a man's elusive path but proclaims the value, ambition, and emotion women have had all along to change their world by changing how they engage in it.This book celebrates the accomplishments and history of the women's movement, and through personal reflections and stories of other inspirational female leaders, Jennifer shares concrete advice and insights she's learned from her journey out of a man's world that will inspire you to boldly chart your own course in life.