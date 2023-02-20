Sugar Snap Peas with High-Summer Tomatoes, Herbs, and Tahini



by Joy Howard in Recipes

This fresh salad with a flavorful tahini dressing will be your new summer standby.

The deep, nutty flavor of toasted sesame seeds is a complement to many dishes, including salads like this one made with sweet sugar snaps and vine-ripened tomatoes. Here the sesame takes the form of tahini, which is used as the base for an addictively tasty four ingredient dressing with olive oil, lemon, and garlic. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll likely want to drizzle it on everything—and you can. It also works well with falafel, grilled meat, and roasted vegetables. Makes 6 servings.

Photo © Joe St. Pierre



Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove, grated

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

10 ounces mixed summer tomatoes, halved or sliced into wedges

8 ounces sugar snap peas, strings removed, halved

3 tablespoons roughly chopped mixed fresh herbs (I like mint, parsley, and basil)

Directions:

Whisk together the oil, tahini, water, lemon juice, and garlic in a small bowl. Season with the salt and a few grinds of pepper. Combine the tomatoes and peas in a large bowl. Add ¼ cup of the tahini dressing and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving bowl and scatter on the herbs. Serve with extra dressing on the side.

Excerpted and adapted from Tomato Love © by Joy Howard

Share This 9781635864670

Joy Howard Joy Howard is a cookbook author, food stylist, and recipe developer. She writes a regular column about cooking with kids for EatingWell magazine, is the author of Disney… See Bio