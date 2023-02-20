Strawberry Lemon-Limeade



by Cynthia Graubart in Drink

Mix up a cool, refreshing beverage anytime with this easy concentrate from Strawberry Love.

Make the most of fresh summer strawberries with this simple recipe for a sweet, tart, and delicious strawberry lemon-limeade. Once you make and chill the concentrate, it only takes minutes to stir up a pitcher of strawberry lemon-limeade for a picnic, barbecue, or day at the lake. Just use one part concentrate to three parts water and serve over ice. This recipe makes 3 cups concentrate.

Photo © Keller + Keller Photography



Ingredients:

4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

4 cups sugar

Ice cubes or crushed ice, for serving

Whole fresh strawberries and sliced lemons and limes, for garnish

Directions:

Combine the halved strawberries, lemon juice, lime juice, and sugar in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Place a metal sieve over a bowl. Strain the strawberry mixture through the sieve, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to release all the juice. Discard the solids. Transfer the strained concentrate to a jar or container and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. When ready to serve, mix one part concentrate with three parts water. Serve over ice, garnished with strawberries and lemon and lime slices.

Excerpted and adapted from Strawberry Love © by Cynthia Graubart

Share This 9781635863222

Cynthia Graubart Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio