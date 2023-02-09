Lemonade Hands Natural Hand Care Treatment by Kimberly Thompson Panay in HEALTH & WELL-BEING

Try this at home. “Lemonade (or shall we say aid?) Hands” is a simple, all natural recipe that will immediately improve the smoothness of your skin.

You’re going to love your hands after this natural hand care treatment from Norma Pasekoff Weinberg‘s free Natural Hand Care in the Age of COVID-19 mini-eBook. It’s quick and easy, and—best of all—you likely already have the ingredients needed at home… water, sugar, lemon juice, and oil.

This recipe is used to heal hands around the world. In the countryside of Chile, people use real sugarcane mixed with lemon juice to produce a mild dry skin exfoliant, but granulated sugar works as well. You can even finish this treatment with a few drops of avocado oil, which has therapeutic value because it contains the vitamins A, D, and E, is easily absorbed, and helps heal the skin.

My daughters and I enjoyed a little mother-daughter bonding time trying this recipe out and ended up with smooth, soft hands—a winning combination.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon (14 g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) fresh lemon juice

A few drops of unrefined avocado oil (we used olive oil because that is what we had on hand)

To make:

Thoroughly wash your hands and pat (do not rub) them dry.

Have ready the squeezed juice from a lemon or 1 teaspoon commercially prepared pure lemon juice.

Pour about 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar in the palm of one hand (we used a bowl to make a batch for the three of us).

Sparingly, add enough lemon juice to the sugar to make a gritty paste.

To use:

Rub your hands together in a rotary motion, either clockwise or counterclockwise. At first, the paste will feel gritty.

Continue rubbing gently. Work the gritty paste up and over each finger, nail, and cuticle, and over the back of each hand. The heat of your hands will melt the sugar. The final coating is a shiny glaze. (If you suffer from cold hands, it will take a bit longer. If you can, step outside to warm sunshine.)

Leave the glaze on your hands for 5 minutes. Relax!

Rinse with warm water. Pat your hands totally dry with a soft paper towel.

Apply a drop of avocado oil to one hand, then to the other. Gently massage the oil over the palms and backs of your hands, around your cuticles, and over your nails. The result will be silky, smooth hands!

Try this recipe and more by downloading Norma Pasekoff Weinberg‘s free Natural Hand Care in the Age of COVID-19 mini-eBook. Your hands will thank you.

First timer? Not a problem. Norma has generously offered to answer any questions you may have about the many recipes (some more complicated than this but equally relaxing!) featured in the eBook. Please contact her directly by visiting herbsdottir.com.

RECIPE EXCERPTED AND ADAPTED FROM NATURAL HAND CARE IN THE AGE OF COVID-19 © 2021 BY NORMA PASEKOFF WEINBERG. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Kimberly Thompson Panay Kimberly is an artist, mama, and marketer. As resident marketing communications manager here at Storey Publishing, she writes about all things book-related.