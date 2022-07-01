Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Herbal Medic
A Green Beret's Guide to Emergency Medical Preparedness and Natural First Aid
Description
With a focus on herbal medicine and first-aid essentials, former Green Beret medic and clinical herbalist Sam Coffman presents this comprehensive home reference on medical emergency preparedness for times when professional medical care is unavailable.
Herbal Medic covers first-aid essentials, such how to assess a situation and a person in need of treatment and distinguish between illness and injury, as well as how to prepare and use herbs when there is no access to conventional medical treatment. In addition, the book provides a basic introduction to herbal medicine, with detailed entries on the best herbs to use in treatment; information on disease in the body and how herbs work against it; instructions for making herbal preparations; a list of those herbs the author has found most useful in his clinical experience; and a wide array of specific herbal care protocols for a multitude of acute health issues.
What's Inside
Praise
"As a fellow Green Beret, survivalist, and medic, I can say without a shadow of a doubt: THIS IS THE BEST BOOK OUT THERE ON THE SUBJECT... Everyone would benefit from Coffman’s wisdom and knowledge.” — Mykel Hawke, retired Special Forces Officer, Green Beret medic, and creator and star of Discovery Channel’s Man Woman Wild
"Coffman is the most gifted herbalist I've come across. His knowledge of plant lore and his understanding of human physiology and disease conditions has contributed immeasurably to the knowledge base of herbal medicine." — Steve E. Pehrson, MD, former battalion surgeon and Special Forces medic
"Herbal Medic is a must-have resource for anyone interested in using plant medicine, from the layperson to the medical professional. This book will be a vital part of my library."— Kyla Helm-Swanson, MD
“I have been aware of San Coffman’s healing work for many years and have been continually impressed with his service to those in need. This book is a welcome addition to the emerging field of the herbal treatment of serious conditions.” — Stephen Harrod Buhner, bestselling author of Herbal Antibiotics and Herbal Antivirals
