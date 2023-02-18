Natural Hand Care in the Age of COVID-19 Free Mini-eBook

Your hands deserve some TLC. Let’s face it, between a year of battling COVID-19 with non-stop hand sanitizer and winter settling in, your hands have seen better days.

We’ve teamed up with Norma Pasekoff Weinberg, author of Making Herbal Hand Creams and Salves, to bring you Natural Hand Care in the Age of COVID-19.

This free mini-eBook is packed with helpful information, fun facts (Vulcan handshake anyone?), and yes-you-really-can-make-these-at-home natural hand care recipes. Split nails, dry cuticles, chapped hands, even arthritis—you name it, there’s a recipe to help fix it.

Fill out the form below for immediate access to your free mini-eBook download. Your hardworking hands will thank you!

We hope you enjoy making these natural hand care recipes from the comfort (and safety) of your home. First timer? Not a problem. Norma has generously offered to answer any questions you may have. Please contact her directly by visiting herbsdottir.com or at the email address provided on page 17 of the Natural Hand Care in the Age of COVID-19 mini-eBook.

Norma Pasekoff Weinberg As Master Gardener, freelance lecturer and columnist, Norma Pasekoff Weinberg is the respected author of two of Storey’s health and beauty books, Natural Hand Care… See Bio

Storey Digital Editors We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.