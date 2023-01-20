Free shipping on orders $35+

Casey Makela

The experience and expertise Casey Makela has acquired through 15 years of making soaps is readily apparent in her book, Milk-Based Soaps. She is the owner of Killmaster Soap & Woolen Works, a gift shop and direct mail business. Besides raising dairy goats, Casey has written articles for various animal husbandry periodicals. She resides in Harrisville, Michigan, with her husband and seven children.
