Casey Makela
The experience and expertise Casey Makela has acquired through 15 years of making soaps is readily apparent in her book, Milk-Based Soaps. She is the owner of Killmaster Soap & Woolen Works, a gift shop and direct mail business. Besides raising dairy goats, Casey has written articles for various animal husbandry periodicals. She resides in Harrisville, Michigan, with her husband and seven children.
By the Author
Making Natural Milk Soap
Since 1973, Storey's Country Wisdom Bulletins have offered practical, hands-on instructions designed to help readers master dozens of country living skills quickly and easily. There…
Milk-Based Soaps
Craft beautiful, sweet-smelling milk-based soaps safely and easily. In this fun and informative guide, Casey Makela shares her specialized techniques for producing lusciously creamy soaps.…