Free Crochet Pattern: Snuggly Wave Cocoon



by Storey Digital Editors in Crafts

Designed by Storey’s own Gwen Steege, this sweet, cozy, crocheted sleep sack is made with just a single skein of yarn.

Snuggly Wave Cocoon. Photo © Geneve Hoffman Photography, excerpted from Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies



Whether you call it a cocoon or a baby sack or bunting, this welcome cover-up is an especially useful gift for a newborn. Crocheted in Madelinetosh’s Pashmina, it’s luxuriously warm, and machine washable, as well.

Snuggly Wave Cocoon

Designed by Gwen Steege

Size and Finished Measurements

For newborn: 18″/45.5 cm circumference and 17″/43 cm length

Yarn

Madelinetosh Pashmina, 75% merino wool/15% silk/10% cashmere, 360 yds (329 m)/4 oz (113 g), Fragrant 2

Crochet Hook

US E/4 (3.5 mm) crochet hook or size needed to obtain correct gauge

Gauge

First 4 rounds = 4″/10 cm in diameter 2 pattern repeats and 20 rounds = 5″/12.5 cm in Wave Stitch pattern

Other Supplies

Yarn needle

Pattern Essentials

Wave Stitch Pattern (multiple of 14 stitches)

Rnd 1: Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.

Rnd 2: Ch 3 (counts as dc here and throughout), 3 dc in first st, *skip next 3 sc, sc in next 7 sc, skip next 3 sc**, 7 dc in next sc; repeat from * around, ending last repeat at **, 3 dc in same st as beginning ch-3, join with slip st to top of ch-3.

Rnd 3: Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.

Rnd 4: Ch 1, sc in first 4 dc, *skip next 3 sc, 7 dc in next sc, skip next 3 sc**, sc in next 7 sc; repeat from * around, ending last repeat at **, sc in next 3 sc, join with slip st to first sc.

Repeat Rnds 1–4 for pattern.

Crocheting the Cocoon

The Bottom

••Begin with an adjustable ring.

••Rnd 1: Ch 1, 12 sc in ring, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 12 sc.

••Rnd 2: Ch 3 (counts as dc here and throughout), dc in same st, 2 dc in each sc around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 24 dc.

••Rnd 3: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 36 dc.

••Rnd 4: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next 2 dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next 2 dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 48 dc.

••Rnd 5: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next 3 dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next 3 dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 60 dc.

••Rnd 6: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next 4 dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next 4 dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 72 dc.

••Rnd 7: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next 5 dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next 5 dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 84 dc.

••Rnd 8: Ch 3, dc in same st, dc in next 6 dc, *2 dc in next dc, dc in next 6 dc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of ch-3. You now have 96 dc.

••Rnd 9: Ch 1, 2 sc in same st, sc in next 48 dc, 2 sc in next dc, sc in each dc around join with slip st to first sc. You now have 98 sc.

The Body

••Work Rnds 1–4 of Wave Stitch pattern 14 times.

••Next Rnd: Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc, turn.

••Final Rnd (WS): Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.

••Weave in ends. Block.

PATTERN DESIGNED BY GWEN STEEGE, EXCERPTED FROM CROCHET ONE-SKEIN WONDERS® FOR BABIES, EDITED BY JUDITH DURANT & EDIE ECKMAN © 2016 BY STOREY PUBLISHING, LLC. PATTERN CHART BY KAREN MANTHEY. PHOTO © GENEVE HOFFMAN PHOTOGRAPHY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.





Storey Digital Editorsrles We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.