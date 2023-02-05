Family Fun: Tree Bark Scavenger Hunt

by Kimberly Thompson Panay in For Kids

Discover trees, and much more, with this fun-filled Tree Bark Scavenger Hunt from our award-winning Backpack Explorer series.

What can we learn from a walk in the woods? It turns out a lot more than you might think.

On a recent sunny weekend, I printed out a couple of Tree Bark Scavenger Hunt pages from Backpack Explorer: Discovering Trees(you can download the scavenger hunt page here), packed up my kiddos, and headed out for a walk in the woods.

With paper and pencil in hand, we made our way down the trail looking for different types of tree bark, taking note of what we saw and felt along the way.

Was the bark rough or smooth? Gray or yellow or brown? We looked for bumpy bark, sticky bark, and scratched-up bark. As we explored, I couldn’t help but think about how trees are a lot like people. They are the same in so many ways, but also different in so many others—a concept that I am keenly aware of, as a mother of identical twins (I am routinely asked “How do you tell them apart?” to which I answer, it’s easy they are so different!).

The girls raced joyfully ahead of me from tree to tree, identifying all the ways the trees were different (bumpy, rough, smooth…), but also the same (branches, leaves, roots…). We celebrated each difference as we checked off the corresponding box on our Tree Bark Scavenger Hunt.

As we continued our walk through the woods, I contemplated this simple notion of being the same but different, and different but the same—and how with small acts, like celebrating the differences in trees, we can build a foundation in our children for celebrating differences in people too.

There is so much to learn from a simple walk in the woods.

Pick up your copy of Backpack Explorer: Discovering Trees wherever books are sold. And we’d love to hear from you! Please share your Backpack Explorer adventures with us @storeypub using #backpackexplorer.

Text and photos © Kimberly Thompson Panay.

Share This

9781635863468

Kimberly Thompson Panayrles Kimberly is an artist, mama, and marketer. As resident marketing communications manager here at Storey Publishing, she writes about all things book-related. With a passion… See Bio