Can Your Own Food with the Boiling-Water Method



by Sherri Brooks Vinton in Food

Canning food is safer and simpler than you might think. Learn how with this step-by-step guide to the basics.

If you can boil water, you can can your own food. The most popular method of canning, also known as the boiling-water method, requires very little specialized equipment and can be done in as little as 10 minutes.

Follow this step-by-step guide to canning using the boiling-water method from Sherri Brooks Vinton’s Put ‘Em Up! Fruit and discover how simple it is to safely and easily preserve your harvest (watch the video here!). Then, put your new skills to use with a recipe for a classic peach jam that celebrates the sweet flavor of summer in every spoonful.

To learn even more in-depth information about canning, read these Canning FAQs (and Answers!) for Beginners from The Put ‘Em Up! Preserving Answer Book. Grab your apron, creativity, and CAN-do attitude – and get ready to start a lifetime of preserving!

Materials:

Canning jars and lids

Canning tongs

A large pot that is at least 3 inches taller than the tallest jar you will be using

Canning rack

Bubble tool (or plastic knife, wooden skewer, or chopstick)

Canning funnel or small ladle

Lid lifter (optional)

Directions:

Wash. Wash everything with hot, soapy water and arrange it on a clean towel near the stovetop, if possible. Separate your lids from your jars, washing them as well, and put the lids in a small heatproof bowl. Load the canner. Put the rack (or whatever “false bottom” you’re using) in the pot, add the glass jars, and fill with enough cold water to fill and cover the jars. Set the loaded canner on your burner, cover it, and bring the water to a boil. If the water in the pot starts to boil before you are done preparing your recipe, just turn it off and keep the lid on it. You can bring it back to a boil as you near completion of the recipe. You never want to have to wait for your canner to heat up — always have it ready and waiting for your recipe to be complete.

Prepare your recipe. Now is the time to cook the recipe you will use to pack your jars.

Remove the jars. Using canning tongs, remove the jars from the boiling water. Add the boiling water in the first jar to the bowl full of lids to soften their rubber gaskets. Empty the water from the rest of the jars back into the canner and set the jars, right side up, on your work surface for filling.

Ladle the hot food into the jars. Use a canning funnel or small ladle to keep things neat. Fill the jars as indicated in your recipe — each will specify the necessary “headspace,” the distance between the top of the food and the top of the jar. Be sure to allow the proper headspace to ensure that the jars seal well.

