An Omelet Recipe for Kid Chefs
Let kids rule the kitchen on Father’s Day morning
Got kids who love to cook? Treat Dad to breakfast! Budding chefs will love making this simple omelet recipe from Cooking Class and personalizing it to suit Dad’s tastes. Choose his favorite cheese, or swap chives for other fresh herbs like parsley, basil, or dill. Who knows: your young foodies may develop their own signature methods for achieving omelet perfection.
Wallace’s Omelets
Wallace, who is 12 years old, says the best omelets start with the eggs he collects in his backyard chicken house. Try his secret for making omelets — add an extra egg yolk and a little grated butter — for a creamy, full flavor. (How do you grate butter? The trick is to freeze it first!)
Wallace likes to use a shallow cast-iron crêpe pan, but you can use any shallow pan with sloping sides.
Makes 1 omelet
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 1½ teaspoons grated butter, plus 1 teaspoon butter
- 2 tablespoons grated cheese (your favorite)
- 2 fresh chives, snipped with scissors
- Salt and pepper
Special Equipment
- Medium-size shallow pan
- Chopsticks
Directions
- 1. Heat the frying pan over medium heat. Whisk the eggs and the extra yolk in a bowl. Stir in the grated butter.
2. Melt the remaining 1 teaspoon butter in the hot pan. Pour in the eggs and cook for about 1 minute.
3. Poke holes in the egg mixture with the chopsticks. Then swirl the pan to fill the cracks.
4. Add the grated cheese and snipped chives.
5. Turn off the heat and cover the pan. Let the eggs cook for about 2 minutes longer.
6. Fold the omelet into thirds, like a letter, add salt and pepper to taste, and serve right away.
Recipe excerpted from Cooking Class © 2015 by Deanna F. Cook. Photos © Julie Bidwell. All rights reserved.
Share This:
9781612124001
Storey Digital Editors
We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.