Get To Know: Nyasha Williams

Nyasha Williams (she/her) grew up living intermittently between the United States and South Africa. As a kindergarten teacher, she was inspired to write her first book when one of her Black students told her that mermaids could not be Black. Nyasha kickstarted her first picture book, What’s the Commotion in the Ocean, starring a Black mermaid who spreads a message of marine conservation. Her current projects range from educator-created anti-racist conversation decks, to an all-Black tarot deck, to a coaching course for anyone wishing to decolonize, liberate, and Indigenize.

I Affirm Me was inspired by a mantra Nyasha and her students recited together at the beginning of each day. From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and embrace their authentic selves and to enjoy the magic of childhood. Learn the power of language and love with this empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind Black children of their inner power, strength, and worth.

The Annotated African American Folktales. I am always looking to engage with anything that holds the spirit of my Ancestors. Much has been lost and stolen from us as a community and I believe in working to regain that knowledge and wisdom that wasn't always deemed worthy to record or preserve.



Homemade Guacamole (I add pomegranate seeds and juice into mine) Ingredients:

Ripe Avocados

Lime Juice

Salt

Everything Seasoning

Whole Pomegranates (Add Seeds and a little of the juice) (Best way to get the seed out before cutting the fruit open: On a hard surface, press the palm of your hand against a pomegranate and gently roll to break all of the seeds inside – crackling stops when all seeds have broken open).



I am working on a graphic novel and some young adult fiction storyline, and I have ideas that I plan to shape into screen plays.

I am an Aquarius sun, Cancer moon and Leo rising. It is pretty accurate, and I love working to understand more about myself according to different systems. If you are ready for a deeper dive in that way, I would recommend looking into numerology or getting your hands/palms/finger(prints) read.

I am excited to drive into some new cookbooks for summer spreads with close friends and family. The two waiting on my bookshelf are Black Girl Baking by Jerrelle Guy and Afro-Vegan by Bryant Terry.

