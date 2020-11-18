Picture Books About Adoption
Families come in all shapes and sizes and adoption is one way families can grow! Adoption can also pose a lot of questions both for those adopted and those curious about different families around them. These picture books are a great way to start a conversation about adoption and all the ways families are formed.
A Dolly for Christmas
by Kimberly Schlapman
Illustrated by Morgan Huff
From Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman comes a beautiful picture book that tells her family’s adoption story. It’s festive and fun, and reminds us to never stop hoping.
All Daisy wants for Christmas is a little brother or sister. Her parents have tried everything to make her dream come true, but nothing is working. So Daisy takes matters into her own hands, praying every day and writing a letter to Santa Claus about her one and only wish.
Daisy's parents are touched by her strong belief and grateful for her help, but as they explain, sometimes you have to wait. God will give you the perfect gift when the time is right.
In this heartwarming holiday tale, Kimberly Schlapman shares the true story of the Christmas when her family became whole.
Wolfie the Bunny
by Ame Dyckman
Illustrated by Zachariah OHora
No matter how much we might love our brothers and sisters, they can also be really annoying sometimes! Now imagine you have a new brother…and it’s a WOLF! This delightful story illustrates the fun that can come with a new sibling, and just how awesome a growing family can be.
The Bunny family has adopted a wolf son, and daughter Dot is the only one who realizes Wolfie can—and might—eat them all up! Dot tries to get through to her parents, but they are too smitten to listen. A new brother takes getting used to, and when (in a twist of fate) it's Wolfie who's threatened, can Dot save the day?
The True Adventures of Esther the Wonder Pig
by Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter
Illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld
When Steve and Derek adopted a mini pig named Esther, they had no idea that she would turn out to be not-so-mini after all. When her new family saw just how big and wonderful Esther really was, they fell in love—and their lives changed forever. Esther would soon grow too large for her bed, and their small apartment. She got into everything, including her neighbor's tasty garden. So the whole family moved from a small apartment to a big farm, where Esther and her animal friends could fit happily (and get into a little less mischief). Eventually, that farm would become the Happily Esther After animal sanctuary, home to rescued animals of all kinds.
Todd Parr stories are perfect for all of life’s ups and downs, and everything in between!
WE BELONG TOGETHER shares an adoption story, illustrating the many different ways families come together, and how even each adoption experience is unique. And there are so many different types of families, THE FAMILY BOOK celebrates them all in a funny, silly, and reassuring way. Todd Parr includes adopted families, step-families, one-parent families, and families with two parents of the same sex, as well as the traditional nuclear family. His quirky humor and bright, childlike illustrations will make children feel good about their families. Parents and teachers can use this book to encourage children to talk about their families and the different kinds of families that exist.
And That's Why She's My Mama
Tiarra Nazario (Editor)
What is a Mama? A mama is someone who is always there for you. She makes you your favorite food, takes you to the park, and kisses your boo-boos better. Some mamas didn't hold you in their belly, but they will forever hold you in their hearts. Mamas come in all different shapes, colors, and ages, but they all have one thing in common. They love you!
Tell Me Again about the Night I Was Born
Jamie Lee Curtis; Laura Cornell (Illustrator)
Another perfect story for children curious about how they became a new family member.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell, the New York Times bestselling team behind Today I Feel Silly and I’m Gonna Like Me, bring us a tender and funny picture book for every parent and child. Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born is a special celebration of the love and joy an adopted child creates for a family.
In asking her parents to tell her again about the night of her birth, a young girl relives a cherished tale she knows by heart. Focusing on the significance of family and love, this a unique and beautiful story about adoption and the importance of a loving family.
I've Loved You since Forever
Hoda Kotb; Suzie Mason (Illustrator)
Inspired by Today Show co-anchor’s adoption of her little girl Haley Joy, this stunning picture book illustrates the amazing bond and timeless love between a parent and a child. With adorable animals, the story shows that sometimes it takes a little time for families to come together, but we find our way.
With Kotb’s lyrical text and stunning pictures by Suzie Mason, young ones and parents will want to snuggle up and read the pages of this book together, over and over again.
