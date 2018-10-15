Immigrants Who Get the Job Done

From the New York Times bestselling author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before comes a sweet, authentic chapter book with charm and heart! Clara Lee likes her best friends, kimchi, and her dream of becoming the next Little Miss Apple Pie. And Clara Lee knows exactly what she doesn’t like: when her little sister is being annoying, her mom’s fish soup, and speaking in front of lots of people (which she’ll have to do if she wants to win the pageant). Will Clara Lee’s luck change for the better, and can she overcome her fear of public speaking and win Little Miss Apple Pie?