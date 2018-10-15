Immigrants Who Get the Job Done
Celebrate and educate with these sometimes heart-wrenching, but always inspiring stories by and about incredible immigrants!
In this unique and vibrant collection of photos, eighteen first and second-generation immigrant teens create an alphabet defining their experiences in pictures and words. With the collaboration of photographer and educator Wendy Ewald, Wendy and these students paint a poignant and powerful story of change, hardship, and hope.
Writer, social justice activist, and former Wall Street Executive Julissa Arce was born in Taxco, Mexico. After her parents brought her to Texas to live with them, she would spend her childhood gripped with fear as she secretly lived as an undocumented immigrant. In this young readers edition of her memoir, Julissa tells her American story with passion and courage!
Nobel Peace Prize winner and girls’ education rights activist Malala Yousafzai takes readers into the lives of refugees from around the world to share their stories and offer a glimpse into a lived experience of someone who has left their home due to violence. In this Young Adult novel recounting Malala’s own story of displacement and the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she’s met on her journeys, We Are Displaced explores the meaning of home and community in a time of border conflicts, immigration crises, and war.
The Lunar New Year of the Dog is a good year for friends, family, and “finding yourself!” Join the lovable Pacy Lin on her year of searching for what makes her talented, dealing with disappointment, and making new best friends, ultimately discovering why the Year of the Dog might just be a lucky one for her after all. This special edition of the modern classic has new content, deleted stories, and an exclusive Q&A with the author and editor!
The Lunar New Year of the Dog is a good year for friends, family, and “finding yourself!” Join the lovable Pacy Lin on her year of searching for what makes her talented, dealing with disappointment, and making new best friends, ultimately discovering why the Year of the Dog might just be a lucky one for her after all. This special edition of the modern classic has new content, deleted stories, and an exclusive Q&A with the author and editor!
From the New York Times bestselling author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before comes a sweet, authentic chapter book with charm and heart! Clara Lee likes her best friends, kimchi, and her dream of becoming the next Little Miss Apple Pie. And Clara Lee knows exactly what she doesn’t like: when her little sister is being annoying, her mom’s fish soup, and speaking in front of lots of people (which she’ll have to do if she wants to win the pageant). Will Clara Lee’s luck change for the better, and can she overcome her fear of public speaking and win Little Miss Apple Pie?
When three boys discover their town’s meatpacking plant is using toxic cattle feed that turns cows into flesh-craving monsters, it’s up to them to protect their friends, themselves, and the world. Printz Award-winning author Paolo Bacigalupi covers topics of racism, prejudice, and immigration in this wacky, action-packed, suspenseful middle grade novel!