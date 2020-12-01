Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Hanukkah Picture Books to Light Up Your Night

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

It’s December, and Hanukkah is just around the corner! It’s never easy to feel apart from the dominant culture, and I remember this time of year always being difficult when I was younger (my mom calls it “Christmas Envy”). So, to combat those gloomy feelings, my family pored everything into creating magical, lasting Hanukkah memories: Brisket made with our secret family recipe, sizzling latkes that permeate the whole house with their delicious oily smell, watching the candles burn bright on our menorah, competitive games of dreidel (or just trying to see who can get their dreidel to spin upside-down the longest), and lots of waxy chocolate gelt!

Here are some of our favorite Hanukkah stories to read and celebrate with your kids:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 