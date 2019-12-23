Bright Romances Picks for the Hanukkah Holiday

A steamy, delightful Hanukkah story by the much-loved Corey Alexander. The writing is just stunning, the characterization is deep and thoughtful and sensitive to the characters’ nuanced, often difficult backstories, and if you have more patience than I, you’d stretch the reading out over all eight nights of Hanukkah. Please note that Corey passed last fall. They were a longtime romance community member and advocate for transgender, disability, neurodivergence, and Jewish representation. May their memory be a blessing.