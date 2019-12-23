Bright Romances Picks for the Hanukkah Holiday
To celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah, we’re bringing light to seven wonderful Jewish stories. From light-hearted rom-coms to sizzling contemporaries, we’re sure you’ll latke these reads a lot! Chag Sameach!……..
A witty, glittering heartfelt delight of a romance—this is the queer, Jewish holiday rom-com of my dreams, and hopefully yours! (Disclaimer: I’m the editor!)
Eight Kinky Nights
Xan West
A steamy, delightful Hanukkah story by the much-loved Corey Alexander. The writing is just stunning, the characterization is deep and thoughtful and sensitive to the characters’ nuanced, often difficult backstories, and if you have more patience than I, you’d stretch the reading out over all eight nights of Hanukkah. Please note that Corey passed last fall. They were a longtime romance community member and advocate for transgender, disability, neurodivergence, and Jewish representation. May their memory be a blessing.
This Gilmore Girls-esque rom-com is a charming, laugh-out-loud story for any city person who’s romanticized the small-town life.
Love and Latkes
Stacey Agdern
Stacey may be the OG of Hanukkah romances for good reason—she’s written three fantastic books that play on all the best holiday Hallmark tropes (but, you know, Jewish).
The Last Black Unicorn
Tiffany Haddish
One day I’d like to be as fearless as Tiffany Haddish—in the meantime, I’ll settle for reading her absolutely hysterical, painfully honest memoir.
Recommended for You
Laura Silverman
Enemies to lovers + bookstore setting = my dream romance.
The Fever King
Victoria Lee
Victoria Lee writes some of my favorite Jewish characters (their adult debut is coming out next year!). In this book, they’ve pulled off a masterful take on dystopian fiction and a heartwrenching romance—do recommend!
Eight Nights of Flirting
Hannah Reynolds
Romance readers might be more familiar with this author’s other pen name—Alison Parr. This is a joyous light-hearted romcom, and chockful of tropes, from snowed in together to “flirting lessons!” I’m only sad I didn’t come up with the title myself.